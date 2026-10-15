Sonu Nigam’s Bengaluru concert sparks row: Pro-Kannada group seeks ban over past remarks

Sonu Nigam found himself embroiled in controversy last year after he allegedly took offence at being asked to sing a Kannada song at a Bengaluru concert. (Credit: Facebook/@SonuNigamSpace)

Although over a year has passed since renowned playback singer and music composer Sonu Nigam courted controversy over certain remarks he made during a concert in Bengaluru, it appears that some aren’t ready to let the matter go. Now, as he gears up for another concert in the city, the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV) has stepped forward, urging the police to deny him permission for the event, alleging that he insulted Kannadigas.

What was Sonu Nigam’s Kannada song controversy?

For those unfamiliar, Sonu had found himself embroiled in controversy in May of last year after he allegedly took offence at the way he was asked to sing a Kannada song at a Bengaluru concert and retorted that “this was the attitude that resulted in the Pahalgam attack.”