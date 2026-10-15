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Sonu Nigam’s Bengaluru concert sparks row: Pro-Kannada group seeks ban over past remarks
A pro-Kannada group has urged police to deny permission for Sonu Nigam's Bengaluru concert on October 24 over his past remarks.
Although over a year has passed since renowned playback singer and music composer Sonu Nigam courted controversy over certain remarks he made during a concert in Bengaluru, it appears that some aren’t ready to let the matter go. Now, as he gears up for another concert in the city, the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV) has stepped forward, urging the police to deny him permission for the event, alleging that he insulted Kannadigas.
What was Sonu Nigam’s Kannada song controversy?
For those unfamiliar, Sonu had found himself embroiled in controversy in May of last year after he allegedly took offence at the way he was asked to sing a Kannada song at a Bengaluru concert and retorted that “this was the attitude that resulted in the Pahalgam attack.”
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Many called him out over the comment, and the police subsequently booked him. Although Sonu initially stood by his remarks and tried to explain what had actually happened, he later apologised to the people of Karnataka.
Now, as he prepares for a concert in the city on October 24, over a year after the controversy, its ghost has returned to haunt Sonu. In a letter dated October 14 to the Bengaluru Police Commissioner, KRV convener TA Narayana Gowda said the singer’s remarks hurt Kannadigas’ sentiments and pointed out that requesting a Kannada song was not a crime, news agency PTI reported.
KRV warns of statewide protests if permission is granted
Noting that the KRV’s Bengaluru Urban district president had lodged a complaint against the singer at Avalahalli police station on May 2, 2025, Narayana Gowda warned that granting permission for Sonu’s new concert could intensify public anger and lead to large-scale protests.
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“If permission is granted for Sonu Nigam’s concert, the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike will be compelled to organise intense protests across the state,” he said in the letter.
Sonu is scheduled to perform as part of “The Revolution India Tour” at Bhartiya Mall in Bengaluru on the Thanisandra Main Road at 7 pm on October 24. He has yet to respond to the latest controversy.
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