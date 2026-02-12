Sonu Nigam describes AR Rahman as ‘not a friendly person’, defends his introverted nature: ‘He will not hurt anybody’s heart’

AR Rahman recently became the centre of controversy after he spoke about the supposed ‘communal’ undercurrent in the industry and said that it was perhaps because of this that he wasn’t getting as much work in the film industry. Now, an old clip of Sonu Nigam has resurfaced, in which the singer spoke about how Rahman is “not a friendly person.”

In an earlier conversation with O2 India, Sonu said, “Rahman doesn’t have relationships. He is not the kind of person who has relationships. He doesn’t open up to anyone. At least, I have never seen that. Perhaps, he opens up in front of his older friends, who have known him as Dileep. But I haven’t seen him opening up or having any relationship with anybody. He is not a friendly person. He is just into his work.”