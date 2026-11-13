Sonia Gandhi calls Amitabh Bachchan’s home her ‘maayka’, but skips Rajiv-Big B friendship

When Amitabh Bachchan was growing up in Allahabad with his parents, Harivansh Rai Bachchan and Teji Bachchan, he was surrounded by books, poetry and politics, as he found himself in the company of the future Prime Minister of India, Rajiv Gandhi. The Gandhis and Bachchans shared a warm friendship, as Bachchan had himself shared on Kaun Banega Crorepati 15. On the show, Bachchan said that his father and Jawaharlal Nehru shared a strong friendship when they met in Allahabad. It was here that even Teji and Indira became friends. So when it was time for Rajiv to get married to Sonia in 1968, it was the Bachchans who became the ‘ladki-wallahs’.

In her recently published memoir, Belonging – A Journey of Love, Sonia recalled her early days in India and shared that it was the Bachchans who hosted her when she came to India in January of 1968 in their Delhi home. Sonia recalled how Rajiv, along with his brother Sanjay and Amitabh, came to pick her up from Delhi airport. Amitabh was yet to become a movie star then.

Indira Gandhi with Teji Bachchan, mother of Amitabh Bachchan. (Photo: Express Archives) Indira Gandhi with Teji Bachchan, mother of Amitabh Bachchan. (Photo: Express Archives)

ALSO READ | Amitabh Bachchan joined politics for ’emotional’ reasons, regretted it immediately

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Amitabh Bachchan’s mother Teji was a ‘mother figure’ to Sonia Gandhi

Amitabh’s mother Teji welcomed Sonia on the porch with the “sweetest of smiles and a warm embrace,” and Sonia was instantly relieved. She wrote, “I felt at once relieved and reassured. She was to become a mother figure, ever ready to help, teach, and counsel me.” The next morning, Sonia was introduced to the veteran poet, Harivansh Rai Bachchan, who eventually helped her with her Hindi. She recalled, “He too greeted me with a kindly smile and a few words of welcome, and slowly walked away.”

At the time, she said, she spent all her time with Rajiv either at the Bachchan household or at Rajiv’s home, which he shared with his Prime Minister mother, Indira Gandhi.

She recalled that her mornings would start at the crack of dawn as she would get woken up by the footsteps of ‘Uncle Bachchan’ as he took a stroll around the house and since Sonia’s room was at the edge of the house, she would wake up with a start As she would gradually fall asleep again, his morning prayers would wake her up again. “Uncle Bachchan blowing a conch shell to awaken the gods, followed by the ring of his prayer bell,” she wrote.

Rajiv Gandhi with Rajiv Gandhi with Sonia Gandhi in 1988. (Photo: Express Archives)

Harivansh Rai Bachchan’s wise words stayed with her for years

As she stayed with the Bachchan family, Harivansh Rai Bachchan started helping her with her language. Sonia had studied English for years but wasn’t very fluent in the language, and Hindi was a distant dream at that point. Harivansh Rai was a renowned Hindi poet and a professor of English, and thus, he took her under his wing, albeit for a short while.

Story continues below this ad

She wrote, “Though I’d studied English for years, I couldn’t yet speak it fluently, nor could I understand the accents of Indian English. Uncle Bachchan would occasionally teach me a bit of Hindi, but too little to make myself understood. In his friendly brief chats he would drop a sentence here and another there to caution me: ‘You must know, Sonia beti, child, that in this country it is not what you are that counts, it is what people think you to be.”

While his advice confused her a bit, as she found it strange if he meant that she couldn’t be herself, she later remembered his words. “But in later years I remembered Uncle Bachchan’s words. How right he’d been—a poet and a sensitive man, having himself experienced the fickleness of the public,” she wrote.

Amitabh Bachchan’s family hosted Sonia’s mehendi function

The Bachchan family home also acted like Sonia’s ‘maayka’ (parents’ home) during her wedding with Rajiv as many of the functions were held there. “In the Indian tradition, it is generally the girl’s family that takes the responsibility for the wedding arrangements. In my case, except for the phoolon-ka-gehena (floral jewellery) and mehendi (henna) ceremonies that would be held at the Bachchans’, everything else would be conducted in Rajiv’s mother’s home, just as if I were the daughter of the house.”

She recalled that Amitabh, who was working in Kolkata at the time, came to Delhi for the close-knit wedding ceremony. Recalling her mehendi function at the Bachchan home, she shared, “Tea and snacks were served amongst much singing and merrymaking directed by Rajiv’s friend Amit, then a corporate executive, who had come from Calcutta for the occasion.”

Story continues below this ad

Teji Bachchan continued to be a strong pillar for Sonia for many years as she also lent her support when Sonia and Rajiv’s first child, who was born prematurely, died soon after being born. She shared that ‘Teji Aunty’ got her a puppy to cheer her up. “Teji Aunty, to cheer me up, gifted me a puppy, a cross between a dachshund and a cocker spaniel. Taking care of Reshma, as we named her after Rajiv’s much-loved dog, helped alleviate to some extent the ache of losing the baby,” she shared.

ALSO READ | ‘Amitabh Bachchan must have been frustrated in Parliament’: Jaya Bachchan dislikes husband’s ‘not free with his opinion’

When Indira Gandhi rushed to see Amitabh after Coolie accident

It is to be noted that Sonia has not elaborated on the relationship with the Bachchans that continued for many years after her initial days in India. When Amitabh survived a near-fatal accident on the set of Coolie, Indira and Rajiv visited him in the hospital. Bachchan’s father-in-law, Taroon Coomar Bhaduri, in a 1989 article for Illustrate Weekly of India, recalled, “Two days later, Mrs Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi also flew in separately. To Mrs Gandhi, Amit again said, ‘Aunty, I can’t sleep.’ Mrs Gandhi broke down and sobbed, ‘No, my son. You will sleep. I also don’t get sleep sometimes, so what?’”

Amitabh halted film career for Rajiv Gandhi

When Indira Gandhi was assassinated in 1984, Bachchan halted his career upon Rajiv’s request and ventured into politics. The actor, in a 1998 chat with Simi Garewal, said, “The fact that Mr Rajiv Gandhi and his family and our family had been known to each other and shared a friendly relationship over several years prompted me to stand by a friend and that was the sentiment.”

Story continues below this ad

Amitabh Bachchan with Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi after Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination. (Photo: Express Archives) Amitabh Bachchan with Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi after Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination. (Photo: Express Archives)

The political career soon took a nosedive as Bachchan found himself embroiled in the Bofors scandal, where he was accused of taking bribes, along with Rajiv. In 1987, he resigned as the Member of Parliament as years later, in a chat with Simi, described this period as “hell.” Rajiv got a clean chit from the CBI in 2004, but Bachchan was cleared of all charges only in 2012. In a press conference held at the time, he said, “I am happy that at least now I have been declared innocent. However, it is sad it came out so late. I wish my parents were alive today to hear about my innocence.”

Amitabh felt Rajiv was ‘most unsuited’ to be a politician

After Rajiv’s assassination in 1991, Amitabh Bachchan was present to console Sonia and her two children.

In a 1999 chat with Vir Sanghvi, Amitabh shared that he was shocked to learn about the assassination of his “best friend” Rajiv and recalled that he was in London at the time for the Bofors case. Recalling his reaction to the news, he shared, “You forget how you react in moments like this. But you go through a sense of numbness. I tried to contact his family — which was my first reaction. I tried to contact my own family — which was my second reaction. Then, the next thing was to gather everybody and to go back home.”

Amitabh described Rajiv as a “noble, decent” man who was “most unsuited” for his profession as a politician. “Basically, he was a good human being, and I don’t think that politics is really a good place for good human beings,” he said. While there have been rumours about a rift between the two families, neither of them have spoken about it in public. In fact, in the same conversation with Vir, Amitabh said that they had always been friends and would “continue to be friends.”