‘Had no clue’: Soni Razdan smoked ‘100 cigarettes a day’ on set while pregnant with Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt worked throughout her pregnancy in 2022, even doing action sequences in her Hollywood debut, Tom Harper’s Netflix action thriller Heart of Stone. She also turned producer with Jasmeet K Reen’s dark comedy thriller Darlings just three months before giving birth to daughter Raha Kapoor. But Alia may be taking a page out of her mother Soni Razdan’s book, since the veteran actor worked through both her pregnancies back in the late 1980s and the early 1990s.

“I got pregnant first while shooting for Buniyaad,” Soni recalled in an exclusive interview with SCREEN. She made her television debut with the 1986 show, directed by Ramesh Sippy and Jyoti Swarup, which concluded in 1987. “The Sippys were so good to me. I was living in the boonies in the Lokhandwala complex, where you used to not even get a taxi in the morning to go to a shoot. We’d just started as a married couple. I didn’t have a car. They’d send me a car so that I didn’t have the stress of finding transport at 6 am. At that time, Lokhandwala wasn’t developed at all. Even on set, they gave me the best room and took good care of me,” added the actor.

After she and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt became parents to their first daughter, Shaheen Bhatt, in 1988, she became pregnant again while shooting for her husband’s 1993 crime thriller Gumrah. “I was shooting that smoking scene, and I’d have smoked some 100 cigarettes in one day. I had no clue Alia was inside me! I’m not a smoker, but after that, I was just craving cigarettes,” revealed Soni, laughing.

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“I also did that famous gallows scene when I was pregnant with her. Then there was a big break. Five months later, when I came back, my costumes wouldn’t fit me. I had a little bump by then. So, we had to alter the costumes,” she added.

Soni Razdan was quick to add that the film industry has come a long way since then.

“It’s changed a lot. Nowadays, the mindset is completely different for producers, directors, and actors, which is so important. I’m so gratified by the fact that Alia doesn’t have to pretend she’s not a mom. Because at that time, we had to tiptoe around the fact that we had children so that the producer wouldn’t get stressed that I’d have to run away if my child fell sick,” said Soni.

The actor recalled an incident when she was shooting for Mahesh Bhatt’s 1995 show A Mouthful of Sky in Saki Naka, Mumbai, when she got to know through a paging call that both her daughters — Shaheen Bhatt and Alia Bhatt — had gotten locked outside their house. While the former was seven years old, Alia was just three.

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“I remember I had such trauma on set trying to figure out how to get my children back into the house or into the neighbour’s house because they were on the steps. Those days are thankfully over, and actresses can be freely pregnant while they’re shooting. I never took any break. The break took me,” she added, laughing.

Soni Razdan is also grateful to Cinevistaas Limited for keeping her employed and busy with shows like A Salam’s Junoon, which ran from 1994 till 1998, and Surendra Mohan’s family drama Saahil, which aired from 1995 till 1996. “Cinevistaas actually rescued me, I’d say. I was newly married, and people said, ‘Why does she need to work now? She’s Mahesh Bhatt’s wife.’ So, they used to not give me work.”

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She recalled how chairperson Prem Kishen Malhotra and managing director Sunil Mehta didn’t have that mindset and were fairly “progressive”. “My agent went up to them, and they said, ‘Yes, of course!’ They were the sweetest people to work with. Even before we started shooting, they said, ‘You want money? We’ll give you money in advance.’ I said, ‘No no, I just want to work’ (laughs). They were like a family, and ensured I had work and was working at least 10 days a month,” said Soni.

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Disclaimer: This article features personal anecdotes from a celebrity interview regarding working and filming during pregnancy. Please note that these accounts reflect individual experiences and are shared for informational purposes only, not as medical or lifestyle guidance. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider regarding health and safety during pregnancy.