Soni Razdan highlights Alia Bhatt’s Alpha crossed Raazi’s opening weekend, earns Rs 34 cr

The massive and incessant trolling of Shiv Rawail’s spy thriller Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt, hasn’t stopped her mother Soni Razdan to rally in her daughter’s support. The veteran actor has been reposting tweets on X, particularly highlighting the commendable growth in the box office collection of the film over its opening weekend. Alpha has now crossed Rs 37 crore in India, and nears Rs 60 crore worldwide.

Soni on Sunday took to X to repost tweets claiming that Alia’s film registered an “outstanding jump” at the box office on Sunday “considering the heavy negativity and criticism it faced before and after release”. “#AliaBhatt once again proves why she’s among the strongest box office forces of this generation,” wrote the X user.

She endorsed another tweet, which claimed that the production house, Aditya Chopra’s Yash Raj Films, hasn’t taken the block booking route. “The best part is there is absolutely no additional feeding in the collections, and the collections reported by YRF are exactly in line with trade,” wrote the X user, adding, “These phenomenal occupancies for a female led film are very big.”

“Finally, a women-led action movie that doesn’t feel like it’s trying to prove a point. It just works,” wrote an influencer on X, as Soni resposted her tweet. “And this is supposedly her downfall? Her downfall is still higher than a lot of people’s peak (crying emojis),” wrote another X user, whose tweet Soni reposted as well.

Soni isn’t the only celebrity supporting Samay. A day after Alia’s longtime associate and filmmaker Karan Johar hailed her appeal as “undeniable” on his Instagram Stories, stand-up comedian Samay Raina hosted a free watch party of Alpha on Sunday. He even video-called Alia from the screening and conveyed to her on behalf of the entire audience that they enjoyed the film. Alia recently appeared as a guest panelist on the season 2 premiere of Samay’s popular roast show India’s Got Latent on Netflix India and his YouTube channel.

Alpha is Alia’s second biggest solo box office opening

Out of the six solo lead films Alia has done in her 14 year-career so far, Alpha has emerged as the second highest opening weekend at the domestic box office. Its collection of Rs 34 crore is higher even than that of her previous spy thriller, Meghna Gulzar’s Raazi (2018), which collected Rs 32.94 crore through its opening weekend. That of Alpha is also higher than Gauri Shinde’s 2016 coming-of-age film Dear Zindagi, which garnered Rs 32.60 crore during its first weekend.

The opening weekend of Alpha is more than double of that of her last release, Vasan Bala’s 2024 action thriller Jigra, which collected Rs 16.60 crore. Alpha has also long surpassed the lifetime box office earnings of Alia’s first solo release, Imtiaz Ali’s 2015 coming-of-age road movie, Highway. As of now, Alpha’s opening weekend is next to only that of her 2022 blockbuster, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period drama Gangubai Kathiawadi, which garnered Rs 39.12 crore.

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However, Alpha is not even a patch on the opening weekends of previous instalments of the YRF Spy Universe — Ek Tha Tiger (2012), Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), War (2019), Pathaan (2023), Tiger 3 (2023), and most recently, War 2 last year. Alpha also stars Sharvari, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and Dia Mirza among others, with Hrithik Roshan in a cameo.