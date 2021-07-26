‘My world’: Alia Bhatt, sister Shaheen feature in mother Soni Razdan’s Instagram post

Actor Soni Razdan on Monday shared two heartwarming photos with her daughters Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt. The picture, presumably from a holiday, has Alia and Shaheen wrapped in the same red shawl while their mother warmly hugs them. The other one features just Soni and Alia. Using hashtags, the Sardaar Da Grandson actor called her daughters her world.

“One … two … and three … these two n me :) 💝💝💝. #mothersndaughters #myworld #bestdaughtersever,” Soni Razdan captioned the photo.

As soon as Soni Razdan dropped the pictures, friends and followers showered the mother-daughters with love and wishes. Actor Divya Seth wrote, “Absolute Gorgeousnesses ❤️❤️❤️,” while Sara Arfeen Khan replied “Best relationship!!!!” along with adding multiple hearts to her comment.

Alia Bhatt, who is currently filming for the ambitious project RRR is dating her Brahmastra co-star Ranbir Kapoor. While mommy dearest has always been by the couple’s side on birthdays and other happy occasions, she confessed to steering away from giving any relationship advice.

In an interview with indianexpress.com, Soni Razdan called her daughters ‘bright young girls’ who know what they want. “Honestly, I don’t need to tell them anything. Both my daughters are pretty sorted. They are very bright young girls who know what they want. Also, with kids these days, they don’t really share much about their issues with their families. They would rather go to their friends for advice and I don’t blame them for that. So whatever I get to know is quite late and so my conversations with them about their relationships are usually in hindsight,” she shared.

Further talking about the bond with her daughters, the Raazi actor said, “We talk very openly and I do share whatever insights and wisdom I can. I don’t know if it helps them in any way. Also, I think this generation, boys and girls, they all have a much better understanding than we had at their age. And I respect the fact that they are making their own decisions. As for us, we share a very healthy and loving relationship.”

On the work front, while Alia has Brahmastra, RRR, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Darlings, which is also her first co-production.