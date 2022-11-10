Soni Razdan says Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s daughter is ‘kudrat ka daan’, watch video

Soni Razdan, who attended the special screening of the upcoming film Uunchai on Wednesday evening, spoke about daughter Alia Bhatt and her newborn granddaughter.

Sharing that she has given Alia a lot of tips, Soni told the paparazzi, “Haan bohut sare tips dete rehte hai. Ek ma hoon mein, tips kaise nahi doongi, bohut sari tips dee hain. (Yes, I gave her a lot of tips. I am a mother; how will I not give Alia tips. I have given many tips).” She added, “Of course, she (Alia Bhatt) is a mother. She has to discover a lot of things for herself, which she will.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Further talking about the newborn baby, Soni said, “Aap keh sakte hain yeh ek daan hai, blessing hain, kudrat ka daan hai (It is nature’s gift, a blessing). We’re just very, very happy, thankful and grateful that everything has gone off well. Baby is good, mother is good. Everybody is safe. Yeh sab darr hota hai jab kisi ka bachcha paida hone wala hai. This is what we pray for that everything should be okay, sab sahi salamat ho jaye. And of course, we are very, very happy.”

On Thursday morning, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and their newborn baby girl left Mumbai’s HN Reliance Hospital after being discharged.

On November 6, Alia took to Instagram and announced the arrival of her first child. She wrote, “And in the best news of our lives – Our baby is here… and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love – blessed and obsessed Parents!!!”