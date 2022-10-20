Soni Razdan reveals she wanted to send Alia Bhatt to drama school: ‘Student of the Year came out of nowhere’

Alia Bhatt‘s debut film, Student Of The Year, has completed ten years since it first released in October 2012. The actor celebrated her tenth anniversary as an actor on Wednesday. Alia’s mother, veteran actor Soni Razdan has revealed that if Alia had not bagged the Karan Johar directorial, she had plans to send her daughter to a drama school.

Soni took to Instagram to share a post celebrating Alia’s decade in Bollywood. She shared a video from SOTY and wrote, “Student of the Year came from Out Of Nowhere for our baby @aliaabhatt and when we least expected it ! At the time Alia was busy working on her International Baccalaureate- a diploma I’m so glad she could do – and acting in a movie was a distant dream … one which we were not at all prepared for … just yet”

“The plan was for Alia to go to a drama school and then somehow try to get a role in something ! Thank you @karanjohar for auditioning her, and giving her a chance to work on herself before finally casting our girl. So happy she got the opportunity to do this film, and have you as her mentor, guide, best friend and yes – a second father. With immense gratitude and love, and huge congratulations and blessings always ❤️ 🙏♥️,” Soni added.

Responding to this post, Johar responded by writing a comment, “Soni!!!! So much love to Bhatsaab and you for trusting me ….❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

In yet another Instagram post, Soni shared a collage of Alia’s stills from SOTY and thanked casting director Shanoo Sharma for casting her daughter for SOTY. The actress also shared that even as Shanoo called her to ask if Alia is interested in acting, she told her that she eventually would, but she is completing her studies.

She wrote, “My darling @shanoosharmarahihai on this special day of 10 years of SOTY just want to thank you again for thinking of Alia. Your phone call will remain etched in my mind forever. We were about to set off on a trek the next morning when you called that night, and hesitantly asked me if Alia was at all interested in acting ! And I said well eventually yes but she’s still studying ☺️ So much love to you always ♥️♥️♥️.”

Responding to Soni’s post, Shanoo Sharma took to the comments section to respond to her, and wrote, “I didn’t know what the world was in for… but I’m glad I made that call. I love you Soni. Always have always will… ❤️🧿♾.”

Alia, who’s been the box office queen has also received critical acclaim for her performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi and Netflix’s Darlings. She was last seen in the year’s biggest hit, the Ayan Mukerji directorial Brahmastra, with her husband and actor Ranbir Kapoor. She’ll now be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh.