Soni Razdan reacts to daughter Alia Bhatt’s Cannes appearance criticism: ‘Social media has lot of hate’

Alia Bhatt recently grabbed headlines with her appearance at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival. However, the actor was targeted on social media, with some netizens claiming she was ignored by foreign photographers on the red carpet. Amid the backlash, Alia’s mother, veteran actor Soni Razdan, has now reacted to the negative online chatter.

On Saturday, writer Shunali Khullar Shroff took to her Instagram handle and shared a post defending Alia. Along with post, she wrote in the caption, “Alia Bhatt at Cannes, our bruised national pride over imagined slights, and then glee that a female star was shown her place — some thoughts. #cannes2026.”

The note read, “Alia Bhatt wasn’t ignored at Cannes. But India revealed something about itself. A clip went viral showing photographers distracted while Alia posed at Cannes. Within minutes, the internet decided: ‘She got snubbed, the West doesn’t care, she was humbled’. One distracted camera angle and the Indian internet began decoding national humiliation.”

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“People weren’t just discussing the clip. They were enjoying it. We are obsessed with Western validation. And equally obsessed with cutting our own stars down to size. Is it not obvious? Cannes red carpets are chaos. Photographers shout, redirect, multitask, miss people, chase bigger arrivals, and adjust angles constantly. This is not the United Nations ranking of global celebrity worth. But no! We must attach meaning to photographers appearing momentarily distracted,” she added.

The writer also pointed out how people slammed Alia Bhatt over the Cannes pap video with comments like “she thinks she is international” and “No one cares about her apparently.” “The irony? Alia Bhatt is already one of India’s biggest stars. A national award winner. Global ambassador. International campaigns. Massive films (highly unlikely she’s pegging her worth to your opinion of her Cannes moment). Hate to bring gender into it, but indulge me. We are obsessed with watching successful women ‘brought down a notch.’ You can dislike celebrity culture. You can dislike nepotism debates. You can dislike Cannes influencer excess. But inventing humiliation where there was none says more about us than about her. Maybe the problem isn’t whether Cannes noticed Alia Bhatt. Maybe the problem is how badly we need Cannes to. And how quickly imagined rejection turns into entertainment when the woman involved is successful, visible and admired,” the post concluded.

Soni Razdan shared her views in the comments section of Shunali Khullar Shroff’s post. “Social media is full of many things – love – information- entertainment- and …. a lot of hate. And more than anything else, it reveals something about society. A very interesting sociological discussion could ensue and be discussed and studied for years to come,” she wrote.

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Alia Bhatt trolled after Cannes appearance

Alia Bhatt recently made a striking appearance at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival. However, following her red carpet outing, the actor faced backlash after a clip surfaced on social media in which she appeared to be “ignored” by photographers. Alia herself couldn’t hold back on giving the trolls a befitting reply. “What a pity. Nobody noticed you,” a person commented. While replying to the social media user on her Instagram post, she wrote, “Why pity love? You noticed me :).”