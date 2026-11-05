Soni Razdan reacts after fans link her ‘anti-national’ Diwali post to Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana

On Wednesday, veteran actor Soni Razdan called bursting firecrackers on Diwali an “anti-national” act, citing concerns over rising pollution levels across the country. However, social media users pointed out the irony of her remarks, given that her son-in-law Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Ram in Ramayana. Following the backlash, Razdan took to X to clarify her remarks in a series of posts.

Recently, Alia Bhatt’s mother Soni Razdan shared a post on Instagram discouraging the use of firecrackers around Diwali this year. Razdan wrote on Instagram, “Any parent of a young child will tell you how much their children are suffering because of air pollution. How many school days they miss because of illness. So if you tell me that, in such circumstances, it is perfectly alright to burst even one cracker this Diwali, I can only say that it seems to me to be anti-life, anti-health, and yes… anti-national. Health is a choice we make for ourselves and our children. Let us make the right one.”

Also Read: Amid Dia Mirza Diwali video row, Soni Razdan calls bursting firecrackers ‘anti-national’

Then you are simply unable to see the woods for the trees. It’s not bursting crackers that is anti-national. What is anti national is the fact that you are contributing to the terrible air pollution. My goodness. No wonder we all can’t breathe. People can’t understand a simple message because they think every statement is about religion. It’s not. It’s about AIR. And children are struggling. So to make it simple for you – it is the irresponsible actions of people that seem to be anti national. To me. And should also be to you. Because it’s your children, everyone’s children irrespective of which religion they belong to., that are suffering. And so are the citizens of this country. I’m assuming that also includes you. — Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) November 5, 2026

Soon after Soni Razdan’s post went viral, social media users weighed in on her remarks. One of the users linked Razdan’s post to her son-in-law Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana and wrote, “Soni Razdan is Ranbir’s mom-in-law. The irony is that Ranbir is playing Ram, whose return to Ayodhya is celebrated as Deepawali, when people light diyas and burst crackers. Yet she says bursting crackers on Diwali is anti-life, anti-health and, above all, “anti-national.” Really!”

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Reacting to this, the actor clarified, “Then you are simply unable to see the woods for the trees. It’s not bursting crackers that is anti-national. What is anti-national is the fact that you are contributing to the terrible air pollution. My goodness. No wonder we all can’t breathe. People can’t understand a simple message because they think every statement is about religion. It’s not. It’s about AIR. And children are struggling. So, to make it simple for you, it is the irresponsible actions of people that seem to be anti-national. To me. And it should also be to you. Because it’s your children, everyone’s children, irrespective of which religion they belong to, who are suffering. And so are the citizens of this country. I’m assuming that also includes you.”

Soni Razdan issues clarification about her ‘anti-national’ Diwali post

Soni Razdan also issued another clarification on X which read, “To everyone on X who wishes to twist my post into something that it is not… Let me clarify something, since my use of the word anti-national seems to have caused so much confusion. Bursting crackers is not what makes you nationalistic. And choosing not to burst them is certainly not anti-national. What I find deeply irresponsible, however, is knowingly contributing to the appalling air pollution that is making it increasingly difficult for people to breathe. If we are going to use the term anti-national, then surely putting the health of an entire community at risk for the sake of a few moments of personal pleasure is a far more relevant place to start.”

“And must every conversation about something as basic as public health be turned into a debate about religion? This is NOT about religion. It is about AIR. It is about children falling ill, missing school, and struggling to breathe. It is about the health and well-being of every citizen of this country, irrespective of their religion, faith, or beliefs. Please don’t twist a simple message about collective responsibility into something it was never intended to be. Because these are your children too. They are everyone’s children. And they deserve to breathe clean air. Surely that is something we can all agree on?” Razdan added.

To everyone on X who wishes to twist my post into something that it is not… I think you are simply unable to see the woods for the trees.

Let me clarify something, since my use of the word anti-national seems to have caused so much confusion.

Bursting crackers is not what makes you nationalistic. And choosing not to burst them is certainly not anti-national.

What I find deeply irresponsible, however, is knowingly contributing to the appalling air pollution that is making it increasingly difficult for people to breathe. If we are going to use the term anti-national, then surely putting the health of an entire community at risk for the sake of a few moments of personal pleasure is a far more relevant place to start.

And must every conversation about something as basic as public health be turned into a debate about religion?

This is NOT about religion. It is about AIR. It is about children falling ill, missing school and struggling to breathe. It is about the health and wellbeing of every citizen of this country, irrespective of their religion, faith or beliefs.

Please don’t twist a simple message about collective responsibility into something it was never intended to be.

Because these are your children too. They are everyone’s children. And they deserve to breathe clean air.

Surely that is something we can all agree on? — Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) November 5, 2026

The actor also responded to a social media user who supported her stance. She wrote, “My post about bursting crackers and therefore adding to air pollution, seeming anti-health and actually anti-national, has gotten some very peculiar responses. It seems some cannot distinguish between culture and common sense or are determined to make everything about religion.”