Soni Razdan pens an emotional note after Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding: ‘We gain a wonderful son, a lovely warm family’

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on Thursday in Mumbai. After the wedding, Alia’s mother Soni Razdan took to Instagram to post a beautiful note for her daughter and son-in-law.

Sharing a photo of the newlyweds, Soni wrote, “They say you lose a daughter when you gain a son. I say we gain a wonderful son, a lovely warm family and my darling beautiful baby girl is right here with us always ♥️ 🤗🥂. Ranbir and Alia here’s wishing you so much love, light and happiness in your journey together. Your loving Maa ♥️♥️♥️.”

Alia Bhatt’s father Mahesh Bhatt was over the moon about his daughter’s wedding. He told ETimes, “Who says the age of fairy tales coming true is over?” Mahesh had applied mehendi on his palms on the occasion of Alia-Ranbir’s wedding. He got Alia and Ranbir’s name written on his palms with mehendi.

Alia Bhatt announced her wedding on Thursday with an Instagram post that read, “Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot – the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship – we got married. With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia ✨♥️♾”.”