Soni Razdan on Kangana Ranaut: What is her agenda?

Things seem to have taken a drastic turn in the verbal spat involving leading female actors Kangana Ranaut and Alia Bhatt. Kangana, who is known to speak her mind, on multiple occasions had called out Alia for not promoting her movie and even slammed the Raazi actor when she claimed in an interview that she was apolitical. The Manikarnika actor also did not hesitate to call Alia a ‘mediocre’ performer. And now, Alia’s mother Soni Razdan has joined the heated exchange.

On Tuesday night, Soni took to Twitter and lambasted Kangana for harbouring a secret agenda against the family of a man who had given the actor a break in Bollywood. Mahesh Bhatt had launched Kangana in 2006’s Gangster.

Soni tweeted, “Mahesh Bhatt is the man who has given her a break … she goes on to attack his wife and daughter. Daughter over and over again. What is left to be said then about abusing and hatred I wonder. Apart from character of course. Agenda ? What’s hers … ?”

Mahesh Bhatt is the man who has given her a break … she goes on to attack his wife and daughter. Daughter over and over again. What is left to be said then about abusing and hatred I wonder. Apart from character of course. Agenda ? What’s hers … ? https://t.co/D4xq12YSor — Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) April 16, 2019

During a media interaction recently, Kangana Ranaut had called Alia Bhatt’s performance in Gully Boy ‘mediocre.’

“I am embarrassed…What is there to beat in Gully Boy performance ….same snappy muh phat girl… Bollywood’s idea of a fiery girl, woman empowerment and good acting, spare me this embarrassment, please. Media have taken filmy kids love too far. Stop pampering mediocre work or else bar will never be raised,” Kangana had been quoted as saying.

When asked to respond to Kangana Ranaut’s statement by Bollywood Hungama, Alia Bhatt said, “I respect Kangana’s work a lot and I respect her opinion. If she feels a particular way, she must have reason to feel that way. I would rather remember how much she had praised me after watching Raazi. And I’d just like to focus on my work. Maybe she will appreciate me again if I work hard enough.”

Even Alia’s Highway co-star Randeep Hooda chimed in on Twitter today.

“Dearest @aliaa08 I’m so glad you are not letting the opinions of very occasional actors and chronic victims affect you and your work .. kudos to you for your continued efforts to outdo yourself,” Randeep had tweeted on Tuesday afternoon.