Soni Razdan expresses ‘gratitude’ as Alia Batt-Ranbir Kapoor announce pregnancy: ‘May your tribe increase’

Tuesday, June 28, 2022
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor announced that they are expecting their first child on Monday. The film industry has since been showering the couple with congratulatory messages.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
June 28, 2022 9:31:38 am
alia bhatt ranbir kapoor soni razdanAlia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married in April 2022. (Photo: Instagram/Soni Razdan)

Soni Razdan cannot contain her happiness after daughter Alia Bhatt announced that she is expecting her first child with husband Ranbir Kapoor. Soni took to her Instagram account and posted two pictures of the soon-to-be parents with the caption, “Gratitude. May your tribe increase.” The photos seem to be from the personal album of Ranbir and Alia from a past vacation.

Soni Razdan’s post received a lot of love and wishes from several tinseltown celebs, including Farah Khan Ali, Shriya Pilgaonkar, and Divya Seth. Nafisa Ali commented, “So happy. Blessings my friend.” Ira Dubey also wished the soon-to-be “nani”.

Also read |Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s fans are sure this is the moment he proposed to her, see Neetu Kapoor’s photo

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Soni Razdan (@sonirazdan)

Soni Razdan had previously told Bombay Times, “There are some moments in life that are so moving and overwhelming in their sheer power and joy. This is one of them. We’re all overwhelmed and dancing with joy!” She also said that welcoming a child is an ‘amazing life-altering experience’ and nothing could ‘beat it’. She also added that she couldn’t wait to become a ‘nani’.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt met on the sets of their upcoming film Brahmastra and soon, struck a close bond. Despite staying quiet about their relationship status, they continued to make headlines, until making it official at the reception of Sonam Kapoor in 2018.

Also read |When Rishi Kapoor talked about the relationship Ranbir Kapoor will have with his kids: ‘What he missed out with me’

Ranbir and Alia tied the knot in April this year, at an intimate ceremony at the former’s house, in the presence of close family and friends.

