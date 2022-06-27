Soni Razdan and Mahesh Bhatt react to Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy news: ‘This is going to be a grand debut…’

Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor announced that they are expecting their first child, much to the surprise of their fans. While Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor have expressed their joy, Alia’s father, producer Mahesh Bhatt said it ‘would be a grand debut’.

Mahesh Bhatt told Times Of India that he would have to prepare for the most important role in his life, a grandfather. “I am so happy for Ranbir and Alia. May our ‘tribe’ increase,” he said. On the other hand Soni Razdan said that the family is ‘dancing’ with joy. “There are some moments in life that are so moving and overwhelming in their sheer power and joy. This is one of them. We’re all overwhelmed and dancing with joy!” She also said that creating life is an ‘amazing life-altering experience’ and nothing could ‘beat it’. She also added that she couldn’t wait to become a ‘nani’.

Ranbir and Alia tied the knot on April 14. During the promotions of Shamshera last week, Ranbir had mentioned that he wants tostart a family. “Abhi mujhe bahot kaam karna hai sir. Abhi mujhe family banani hai, unke liye kaam karna hai. Pehle mai khudke liye kaam karraha tha. Nahi nahi, abhi mai bahot kaam karunga (Now I have to work a lot. I need to make a family and work for them. Earlier, I used to just work for myself. Now, I will work a lot),” he said.

Talking about his life after marriage with Alia, Ranbir said, “Shaadi is daal chawal for pachaas saal till you die. Arey life mein thoda bahut keema pav, tangdi kebab, hakka noodles bhi hona chahiye na (Can’t have boring dal-rice for 50 years, you need other flavours too)! But boss, after my experiences in life, I can say dal-chawal is the best. My life with Alia is best. My life has dal chawal with tadka, pickle and onions, it has everything. So, I couldn’t have asked for a better life partner,” he added.

On the work front, Ranbir and Alia are awaiting the release of their film, Brahmastra. Alia also has Darlings, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani and Jee Le Zaraa in the pipeline. On the other hand, Ranbir has Shamshera.