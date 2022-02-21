Song Kang and Park Min-young can’t stop laughing as they film kissing scene for Forecasting Love And Weather: ‘I’m an idiot…’

Forecasting Love And Weather, starring Park Min-young and Song Kang–two prominent stars from South Korea–is already creating quite the buzz, with just two episodes in. Apart from a seemingly riveting story, the chemistry between the leads is what’s keeping the viewers hooked. Contrary to the pattern of most Korean soaps, viewers didn’t have to wait till Episode 14 for a kiss, as the two shared a kiss and more in Episode 2 itself, promising a more mature and realistic K-drama, than other shows.

The airing network JTBC shared a behind-the-scenes video of both the actors practising their first kiss, and having much fun. Translated by Soompi, they discuss the scene with the director, and Song Kang makes a kissing sound rather than actually kissing her. Park Min Young laughs, “Mwah? Actually, that’s not bad,” and the director agrees, “You could actually say that as your line [in the drama].” The director tells the two of them that the kiss should be more of an impulsive peck than a choreographed kiss and Park Min-young confirms, “So just a collision between our lips.” The director adds, “Or you could even just kiss her on the cheek.” However, Park Min Young disagrees, saying, “No, I think a peck on the lips would be better.”

As they practise, Park Min-young doubles up in laughter, and Song Kang asks if he can finally kiss her, according to the script. One staff members asks if Song Kang is meant to be cool and composed at this point, and the director says he isn’t. “Isn’t it supposed to be kind of funny?” asks Song Kang, and the director answers, “It’s meant to be sort of impulsive and cute.” Song Kang answers, “[Like I’m] an idiot.”

The director explains that the kiss mainly happens because the two characters are drunk, so Park Min-young says that they should grab a drink before filming. When they finally begin filming, Song Kang accidentally says, “Can I do that?” Instead of saying, “Can I kiss you?” The whole set laughs, and they begin filming.

Forecasting Love And Weather revolves around two people who fall in love while working at the Korea Meteorological Administration, Korea’s National weather forecast service.

Forecasting Love And Weather is streaming on Netflix.