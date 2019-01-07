Sonchiriya trailer: The dacoit drama takes us back to the ruthless valley of Chambal

After Ishqiya and Udta Punjab, director Abhishek Chaubey is back with the dacoit drama Sonchiriya. The makers of the upcoming film released its trailer on Monday, and as expected, it is immensely gripping and power packed.

Sonchiriya is grabbing eyeballs for its stupendous casting, that includes Sushant Singh Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar, Ashutosh Rana, Manoj Bajpayee and Ranvir Shorey among others. It is a rustic and rooted tale set in the valleys of Chambal in the 1970s.

Watch | Sonchiriya Trailer

The trailer depicts inter-gang wars between the dacoit groups, fighting to acquire control of central India back then. And all this, as the government issues crackdowns on them. Bhumi, on the other side, plays a fiery woman who can easily pick guns to save her honour.

The trailer shows Sushant, Ranvir and Manoj as dacoits who fight for control as Ashutosh’s character is trying to clamp them down. And amid all this, Sushant’s character is planning to go against his group and surrender, in short, be a rebel.

It is the first time we will get to see Sushant in a rustic avatar. Bhumi is suiting her tough character too. But it is Ashutosh Rana who is turning heads. He is surely reminding us of his films from the 90s where he played the ruthless antagonist.

Sonchiriya has been shot in the valleys of Madhya Pradesh. It has been produced by Ronnie Screwvala, and is slated to release on February 8.