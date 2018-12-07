Sonchiriya teaser: Abhishek Chaubey film promises to be an intriguing tale

Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Sonchiriya’s first teaser is out and it promises to deliver an intriguing tale. The movie’s primary plot deals with the dacoits of central India and the film will attempt to give a glimpse into their lives. The movie’s star cast includes names like Sushant Singh Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar, Manoj Bajpayee, Ranvir Shorey and Ashutosh Rana among others.

Advertising

The nearly one-and-a-half-minute clip introduces the audience to characters of Sushant Singh Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar, Manoj Bajpayee, Ranvir Shorey and Ashutosh Rana. While Manoj has reinvented himself for the part, Ashutosh looks even more unrecognisable. A voice-over informs the viewers that the dacoits are on the lookout for a ‘golden bird’ (Son Chiriya). But what is that golden bird and why is everyone after it, are the two questions the teaser doesn’t resolve.

With a power-packed cast and an interesting first teaser, things are looking up for Sonchiriya. However, the trailer will hopefully offer more insight into the storyline. The film is set for a February release.

Earlier, the first look of Sushant as a dacoit showed him as an intense and fierce ringleader. Even Bhumi’s look from the movie had been shared a while ago.

Advertising

“Abhishek is a master at creating characters and has crafted iconic protagonists through his films (Ishqiya, Dedh Ishqiya and Udta Punjab). My look is a stroke of genius. It was his vision that created a character who exudes vulnerability and yet is strong, gritty and bold. Working with Abhishek and Sushant has been one of my most fulfilling creative collaborations,” Bhumi had earlier said in an interview.

The film has been directed by Abhishek Chaubey, who has helmed movies like Udta Punjab and Dedh Ishqiya.