Sonchiriya actor Sushant Singh Rajput: Manoj Bajpayee and Ashutosh Rana have helped me in ways they also don’t know

Sushant Singh Rajput plays Lakhna, a bandit of Chambal, in the Abhishek Chaubey directorial Sonchiriya. The film also stars Bhumi Pednekar, Manoj Bajpayee, Ashutosh Rana and Ranvir Shorey.

Before the release of the film on March 1, Sushant Singh Rajput sat down for a conversation with indianexpress.com about his role and how he prepared for it.

Here are excerpts from the conversation:

Q. What convinced you to play the central character in Sonchiriya?

It’s a small question but a big answer. I like my work and I have been doing it for a while now. When I get the script there is not much analysis around, ‘will this film be a blockbuster’ or ‘is the script saying something’. It’s just that if I like the script, I do it. For Sonchiriya, the script and the director convinced me. Also, there are a few things that I don’t understand about a character, but I think when I will live those things, I will understand them. So that’s why I do films in general.

Q. How did you prepare for the role of Lakhna? Did iconic characters like Irrfan Khan in Paan Singh Tomar or Amjad Khan in Sholay inspire you?

More than any other thing, it’s important for me to understand how my character thinks and why does he think in that particular way.

Fifty per cent of the time you plan things like taking inspiration from the iconic characters, but by the end of the day of preparation, you have to find ways to think or behave like the character. Of course, that character works in the world of the script and co-exists with different characters, so you have to understand them as well. Apart from this analysis, there is losing or gaining weight, looking like that character, working on diction and language.

Q. What was the most challenging part of playing Lakhna?

It was not challenging. I am very passionate about acting. I just do it because I like it. So, when you like doing something, there are no challenges and you don’t mind getting hurt. I am not saying playing Lakhna was not challenging. We were shooting in 51 degrees. There was a language to learn and there was excruciating pain in wearing those heavy shoes for long hours of shooting. So that was a bit of hard work.

Q. Was it intimidating to have senior actors like Manoj Bajpayee and Ashutosh Rana on the set?

No, it was not. If you are prepared as an actor, you look at your seniors as someone guiding you. There is an assurance that someone is looking at what you are doing and if they are not saying anything, that means you are doing it right. I have learnt from Manoj sir and Ashutosh sir even when I was not wanting to be an actor. The fact that I knew I was doing a film with them was an assurance enough for me to know that my conviction and my preparation are well founded. If I can do a film with them means what I am thinking or believing could be right. So, both of them have helped me in ways that they also don’t know.

Q. How personally do you take the success or failure of a film?

After working on a film for a year, the crew of the film becomes a family, and you don’t want your family members to incur losses. So, I am concerned about my producer because he is putting in his money. In that way, money is important. But in no way, the amount of money I can generate off a thing I already liked is a differentiator in how I will behave or work.

Q. In times when social media trolls are making people distance themselves from Twitter or Instagram, you reply to most of the comments on your posts. How do you manage that?

We manage things that are problematic. People ask me questions and I reply to them just like I am replying to you now. I have been doing this for a year and now I know them by their names. Even if I don’t know them, I answer questions that I think I should. It’s all about being real. I am just myself everywhere.