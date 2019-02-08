Sonchiriya new trailer: Sushant, Bhumi and Manoj play rustic rebels

Sushant Singh Rajput and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Sonchiriya is gearing up for its release, and the makers on Friday released a new trailer of the dacoit drama. The film is set in the Chambal valley and the drama here centres around a gang of rebels/dacoits (baaghis).

In the new trailer, we see a gang led by Manoj Bajpayee’s character looting a wedding but his sense of humour is intact as he leaves Rs 101 to bless the bride. Sushant Singh Rajput’s character has not earned the trust of the gang and the trailer hints that he could be an undercover cop. But we strongly suspect that if this was the case, the makers would not have released it in the trailer.

Watch the new trailer of Sonchiriya here:

Ranvir Shorey and Ashutosh Rana are also a part of this ensemble.

The film has a rustic setting, and that has been the forte of director Abhishek Chaubey. He has earlier directed films like Udta Punjab, Ishqiya and Desh Ishqiya.

Shekhar Kapur’s Bandit Queen is an iconic film in the dacoit drama genre, but not many films have explored that space in the last couple of decades. Paan Singh Tomar starring Irrfan Khan touched upon the subject but there too, the story had a larger focus.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Sonchiriya releases on March 1.