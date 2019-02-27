Sonchiriya: Bhumi Pednekar goes the extra mile to play Indumati Tomar

Bhumi Pednekar is all set to play Indumati Tomar in this week’s big release, Sonchiriya. The Abhishek Chaubey directorial revolves around dacoits in Chambal, and for her role in the film, Bhumi left no stones unturned.

In the film, Bhumi plays a girl from 1970s Chambal valley, and she walked barefoot on the streets of Mumbai to train herself for the film.

A source revealed, “Abhishek is a director who always stresses on authenticity and he etches out characters that reflect the society and the times in which they are set. In Sonchiriya, Bhumi plays a girl from 1970’s Chambal. Girls back then went about doing their household chores barefoot. They used to walk several miles to go to the market. They used to walk for hours to get water and they did all of this barefoot. Abhishek wanted Bhumi to showcase this and Bhumi was relishing the prospect of a great challenge as an actor.”

The source also informed that Bhumi Pednekar actually started walking barefoot for about two months before the shoot started.

Bhumi said, “Yes, it was a difficult preparation process. Perhaps, the most difficult one to date but I absolutely loved becoming my character. It was really tough to walk barefoot, but it had to be done for the authenticity that Abhishek wanted to bring to the movie. You will understand how much these small nuances have added to the film when you see Sonchiriya.”

Sonchiriya, also starring Sushant Singh Rajput, Manoj Bajpayee, Ranvir Shorey and Ashutosh Rana, is set to release on March 1.