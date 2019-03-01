Sonchiriya quick review

Toggle Menu
Sonchiriya might leave you gasping due to its back-to-back gunfights and loud gunshots. However, the film's emotional layer provides relief.

The Abhishek Chaubey film is raw, rustic and ruthless.

Dacoit drama Sonchiriya lives up to the expectations created by its trailer. The Abhishek Chaubey film is raw, rustic and ruthless. It traces a gang of bandits from Chambal who are on the run from the police. Do they manage to succeed or succumb to the bullets of the uniformed men, is what the film is all about.

Manoj Bajpayee and Ashutosh Rana bring their immense filmy experience to their characters, but I feel their talent remained a little underused. Blame it on their limited screen time. Ranvir Shorey and Mahesh Balraj offer their best. But the high point was Sushant Singh Rajput who fits the role of the dacoit to a T.

Sonchiriya might leave you gasping due to its back-to-back gunfights and loud gunshots. However, the film’s emotional layer provides relief. Bhumi Pednekar seems to have mastered the de-glam, village belle characters. Overall, it is a good watch for those who swear by bloody hinterland stories.

