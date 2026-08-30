Sonam Wangchuk reacts to Salman Khan’s ‘It’s done bro’ remark: ‘Majbooriyan hoti hongi’

After responding to Aamir Khan’s claim that his 3 Idiots character Phunsukh Wangdu was not based on him, activist, educator and environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk has now reacted to Salman Khan’s remarks on his hunger strike during the NEET protests.

On July 22, as Sonam Wangchuk was on what turned out to be the last leg of his hunger strike, Salman Khan took to social media to give a shoutout to the activist. Sharing a throwback picture of when he was a student, the actor also endorsed the protests undertaken by students against the leaking of the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET). However, within 24 hours, he posted another tweet, asking Wangchuk to end his fast immediately, saying, “Sonam, it’s done, bro.”

Reacting to Salman’s posts in a conversation with Prakhar Gupta, Wangchuk said, “Majbooriyan rahi hongi sabki (everyone would have had their share of compulsions). I don’t want to get into that.”

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“You have to look in all directions. The fact that he even said something at all, I respect that. Otherwise I can’t comment on his compulsions,” added the activist.

What did Salman Khan post on social media during NEET protests

On July 22, Salman Khan extended his support to the Cockroach Janta Party-led student protest over the NEET-UG paper leak. He wrote on X, “It was such a peaceful movement, feel so sad that it had to take a violent turn. My heart goes out to the students and their families who were hurt. Paper leak is a very serious issue, and I am glad to know n see that the kids of our country have come together for a better educational system, and their parents supported them. I truly appreciate the stand they have taken, showing dedication, sincerity, and keenness to study hard n make their future and a greater, educated India. This andolan, this protest, is the right way to go abt it, n the students have done this peacefully. So courageous and brave. Driven and motivated towards education, this generation will make India proud. This issue is between the students and the educational system, it should not be hijacked politically, the credit should only go to the students of our country, and I am sure the government will also give them all the support n make it a stronger educational system. It’s a win-win situation. Hoping n praying for a positive decision. God bless all of you who wanna be educated.”

The actor added, “Education should be the next trend and fashion, and should get trendier n more fashionable yr by yr, itna k bahar se log come to India to study and India becomes an educational hub.”

Just a day after backing the CJP-led student protests, Salman Khan appealed to demonstrators to end the agitation, expressing confidence that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will ensure action against those responsible. The actor also urged activist Sonam Wangchuk to end his hunger strike, saying, “Sonam, it’s done, bro.”

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He wrote,on X, “The students are at top priority, educationally n security-wise, so they need not worry and have their parents worried for them. The Honorable Prime Minister has tweeted, and I am sure that he will take strict action against all those people who are responsible for this leak. So students, plz go back to your parents n homes.”

The actor added, “Sonam, it’s done, bro. Don’t extend this. Keep the spirit for another day if there be a need, which I doubt, n eat something. If u want, will send u food from home.”

As soon as Salman Khan posted this tweet, his “Sonam, it’s done, bro” line went viral, with many churning out memes on the same. Some memes made it to T-shirts, which even Sonam Wangchuk responded to with amusement recently. He also accepted a T-shirt as a gift, and said he’s receiving it out of a “healthy sentiment.”

Also Read — Sonam Wangchuk responds to Aamir Khan’s 3 Idiots claims: ‘Must be short-term memory loss’

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Sonam Wangchuk continued his hunger strike despite Salman Khan’s tweet, and ended it only when the Union Government agreed to meet his demands in writing. The demands included the considering the resignation of then-Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. A couple of days after Wangchuk ended his fast at the behest of union ministers, Pradhan announced his resignation.