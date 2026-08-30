Sonam Wangchuk responds to Aamir Khan’s 3 Idiots claims: ‘Must be short-term memory loss’

Activist, educator, and environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk has finally responded to actor-filmmaker Aamir Khan’s claim that his popular character of Phunsukh Wangdu, from Rajkumar Hirani’s 2009 blockbuster comedy 3 Idiots, wasn’t modelled on him. Aamir’s claim came only a couple of days after his 3 Idiots co-star Omi Vaidya confirmed on social media that Wangdu was based on Wangchuk. But Aamir, clarifying that Vaidya is “wrong”, claimed he, Hirani, and co-writer Abijat Joshi didn’t even know Wangchuk till then. Aamir’s claim was followed by an old video of him meeting Wangchuk much before the release of 3 Idiots resurfacing on the internet.

Addressing Aamir’s claim, Wangchuk quipped that the actor may have suffered a “short-term memory loss” after their meeting. “In the videos that resurfaced, he was watching my speech in his Ghajini outfit. Maybe because he was in the Ghajini outfit, he may have encountered short-term memory loss. He may have forgotten our meeting after 15 minutes. So, I’m not surprised,” Wangchuk said on Prakhar Gupta’s podcast.