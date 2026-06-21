Sonam Khan reacts to 40-year-old rumour about casting in Tridev song ‘Oye Oye’

Sonam Khan shot to fame over 35 years ago, when she appeared alongside Naseeruddin Shah in the popular dance song “Oye Oye” from her ex-husband Rajiv Rai’s 1989 hit action thriller Tridev. However, she recently clarified on Instagram that contrary to some rumours that have floated around for almost four decades, she didn’t bag the song because she was dating the director. In fact, she revealed that they hadn’t begun dating each other before the film released.

‘Not having an affair’

Sonam took to her Instagram handle earlier this week to share a clip from “Oye Oye”. In the caption, the actor wrote, “I was not having an affair with my Tridev director.” She shut down the rumour that her affair with Rajiv Rai, which eventually resulted in them tying the knot in 1991, got her “more leverage than the other two leading ladies” — Madhuri Dixit and Sangeeta Bijlani, who were far more established actors back then. “Plot twist: Rajiv was on set with his girlfriend. I had a boyfriend parked not far away from the set either. We were both very taken people (monkey with closed eyes emoji),” added Sonam. She claimed that the hit song “just fell into my lap.”