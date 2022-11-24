scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 24, 2022

Sonam Kapoor’s body transformation within 3 months of giving birth to son Vayu impresses husband Anand Ahuja: ‘What!’

Sonam Kapoor's body transformation within three months of giving birth to son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja has left husband Anand Ahuja impressed.

sonam kapoorSonam Kapoor gave birth to Vayu Kapoor Ahuja in August. (Photo: Rhea/Instagram)

Sonam Kapoor was in New Delhi on Wednesday to attend an event with husband Anand Ahuja and brother Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor. The actor was seen at a public event for the first time in three months, after giving birth to her firstborn, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja.

Sonam looked stunning in a green skirt and top ensemble, and later in a beige men’s clothing as she posed for photographers. The actor’s physical transformation post childbirth was remarked upon by Anand himself as he took to his social media to share a video of Sonam arriving at the Mumbai airport. He wrote “3 months” along with an exploding head and heart face emojis in the caption. In another shared photo, he exclaimed with a “WHATT!.”

sonam kapoor pics (Photo: Anand/Instagram) sonam kapoor (Photo: Rhea/Instagram) sonam kapoor photos (Photo: Anand/Instagram)

Sonam’s designer and producer-sister Rhea Kapoor also shared the actor’s photo with the caption, “Come thru.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor)

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor)

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja tied the knot in 2018. They announced Sonam’s pregnancy in March on social media. The pair welcomed their son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja in August this year. Sonam even took to her social media to explain the significance of the name and their reason behind keeping their child’s name Vayu.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bollywood Trend (@bollytrend44)

Also Read |Sonam Kapoor expected paparazzi to greet her at airport, was surprised when nobody showed up: ‘Didn’t know you had to call them’

Sonam Kapoor has been forthright about her pregnancy journey. Talking to indianexpress.com, she had said earlier, “This journey to motherhood has been rather tough, particularly the first three months. They were difficult in ways I wasn’t expecting. No one ever tells how challenging this journey would be. My body is changing every day, in addition to nausea and exhaustion. It has also affected my sleep routine such as sometimes I have to go to the bathroom in the middle of the night, and then there are days when I can’t get out for 10-12 hours straight. Despite all these changes, I’ve never loved, embraced, or cared for my body and wellness more than now.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How a 36-sq km island has come to occupy prime space in BJP campaignPremium
How a 36-sq km island has come to occupy prime space in BJP campaign
AAP CM candidate Isudan Gadhvi first had to fight family at home, now fac...Premium
AAP CM candidate Isudan Gadhvi first had to fight family at home, now fac...
C Rangarajan explains why it is essential to contain domestic inflationPremium
C Rangarajan explains why it is essential to contain domestic inflation
Delhi Confidential: On his 60th, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla makes a birth...Premium
Delhi Confidential: On his 60th, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla makes a birth...

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in a cameo in Vikramaditya Motwane’s meta Bollywood feature AK vs AK, which starred Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap in the lead. The actor has the crime thriller Blind in her kitty, which is being bankrolled by Sujoy Ghosh. The film was extensively shot in Scotland, and is slated to release sometime next year on a streaming platform.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 24-11-2022 at 01:23:15 pm
Next Story

Live screening, quizzes, predictions, discounts: Restaurants and bars in Pune go extra mile for football fans during World Cup

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Birthday boy Agastya Nanda, via the lens of mom Shweta Bachchan and sister Navya Naveli
Birthday boy Agastya Nanda, via the lens of mom Shweta Bachchan and sister Navya Naveli
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 24: Latest News
Advertisement
X