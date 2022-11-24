Sonam Kapoor’s body transformation within 3 months of giving birth to son Vayu impresses husband Anand Ahuja: ‘What!’

Sonam Kapoor was in New Delhi on Wednesday to attend an event with husband Anand Ahuja and brother Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor. The actor was seen at a public event for the first time in three months, after giving birth to her firstborn, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja.

Sonam looked stunning in a green skirt and top ensemble, and later in a beige men’s clothing as she posed for photographers. The actor’s physical transformation post childbirth was remarked upon by Anand himself as he took to his social media to share a video of Sonam arriving at the Mumbai airport. He wrote “3 months” along with an exploding head and heart face emojis in the caption. In another shared photo, he exclaimed with a “WHATT!.”

(Photo: Anand/Instagram) (Photo: Anand/Instagram)

(Photo: Rhea/Instagram) (Photo: Rhea/Instagram)

(Photo: Anand/Instagram) (Photo: Anand/Instagram)

Sonam’s designer and producer-sister Rhea Kapoor also shared the actor’s photo with the caption, “Come thru.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor)

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja tied the knot in 2018. They announced Sonam’s pregnancy in March on social media. The pair welcomed their son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja in August this year. Sonam even took to her social media to explain the significance of the name and their reason behind keeping their child’s name Vayu.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Trend (@bollytrend44)

Sonam Kapoor has been forthright about her pregnancy journey. Talking to indianexpress.com, she had said earlier, “This journey to motherhood has been rather tough, particularly the first three months. They were difficult in ways I wasn’t expecting. No one ever tells how challenging this journey would be. My body is changing every day, in addition to nausea and exhaustion. It has also affected my sleep routine such as sometimes I have to go to the bathroom in the middle of the night, and then there are days when I can’t get out for 10-12 hours straight. Despite all these changes, I’ve never loved, embraced, or cared for my body and wellness more than now.”

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in a cameo in Vikramaditya Motwane’s meta Bollywood feature AK vs AK, which starred Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap in the lead. The actor has the crime thriller Blind in her kitty, which is being bankrolled by Sujoy Ghosh. The film was extensively shot in Scotland, and is slated to release sometime next year on a streaming platform.