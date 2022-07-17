scorecardresearch
Sunday, July 17, 2022

Sonam Kapoor’s Mumbai baby shower cancelled, Farah Khan confirms. Watch

Sonam Kapoor's baby shower, which was supposed to be held today (July 17), is reportedly cancelled due to Covid-19 scare.

July 17, 2022 3:55:18 pm
Sonam Kapoor Anand AhujaSonam Kapoor's grand baby shower has been called off. (Photo: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor’s much anticipated baby shower, that was supposed to take place on Sunday in Mumbai, has been postponed. According to various reports, the function was cancelled due to rising number of Covid-19 cases.

 

Sonam and her husband, businessman Anand Ahuja, had planned a grand baby shower in Mumbai for their friends and family. It was supposed to be held in Sonam’s aunt Kavita Singh’s bungalow in Bandra. According to a picture doing rounds on the internet, the venue looks deserted.

Choreographer-turned-director Farah Khan, who was recently spotted out and about the city, confirmed the news to paparazzi. Farah said, “Sonam’s baby shower has been cancelled and we are going for a lunch instead.” It is said that the guest list included Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Masaba Gupta and other celebrities from the industry.

 

Recently, Sonam took to her Instagram and posted pictures from her private baby shower ceremony in London. The actor wrote, “It’s all starting to feel real! This baby is now well on its way and I’m so thankful to @eieshabp for throwing the best welcoming party ever, bringing together so many of my favourite people and showering me with love and blessings in the most generous and beautiful way.”

Sonam and Anand got married in 2018 and couple is expecting their first child together.

