Saturday, February 13, 2021
Sonam Kapoor wraps shooting for Blind in Scotland

The action thriller, produced by Sujoy Ghosh, centres on a blind police officer in search of a serial killer. It is scheduled to release later this year.

Written by Komal RJ Panchal | Mumbai |
February 13, 2021 8:48:23 pm
Sonam Kappor to play a visually challenged police officer in search of a serial killer. (Photo: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram)

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has wrapped up shooting for her upcoming project Blind, directed by Shome Makhija, in Scotland.

The Veere Di Wedding star started shooting for the movie in December in Glasgow, and the crew completed the schedule in 39 days despite the lockdown restrictions owing to the pandemic.

The action-thriller centres on a blind police officer in search of a serial killer. Sonam plays the lead role here.

 

The film’s cast also includes seasoned actors such as Vinay Pathak, Purab Kohli and Lilette Dubey among others.

Sonam was last seen in Netflix’s AK vs AK.

Blind, produced by Sujoy Ghosh, Avishek Ghosh and Manisha W., Pinkesh Nahar and Sachin Nahar, Hyunwoo Thomas Kim; is scheduled to hit the screens later in 2021.

