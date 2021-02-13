Sonam Kapoor wraps shooting for Blind in Scotland

Sonam Kappor to play a visually challenged police officer in search of a serial killer. (Photo: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram)

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has wrapped up shooting for her upcoming project Blind, directed by Shome Makhija, in Scotland.

The Veere Di Wedding star started shooting for the movie in December in Glasgow, and the crew completed the schedule in 39 days despite the lockdown restrictions owing to the pandemic.

The action-thriller centres on a blind police officer in search of a serial killer. Sonam plays the lead role here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

The film’s cast also includes seasoned actors such as Vinay Pathak, Purab Kohli and Lilette Dubey among others.

Sonam was last seen in Netflix’s AK vs AK.

Blind, produced by Sujoy Ghosh, Avishek Ghosh and Manisha W., Pinkesh Nahar and Sachin Nahar, Hyunwoo Thomas Kim; is scheduled to hit the screens later in 2021.