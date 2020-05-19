Sonam wishes parents Sunita and Anil Kapoor on 36th wedding anniversary, calls their love story ‘insane’

Anil Kapoor and wife Sunita Kapoor are celebrating their 36th wedding anniversary today, and daughter Sonam Kapoor feels their love story is the “best” and “insane” too.
Wishing her parents on their marriage anniversary, Sonam posted some beautiful photos of the duo on social media. Along with the photos, she wrote, “Happy happy anniversary parents.. I love you so much and miss you so much. 36 years married and 11 years of dating! Insane! Your love story is the best kind filled with love laughter and family and because angst only belongs in films not real life. Love you love you love you 😍 ps ( you both also produced the three most confident and crazy children ) we hope we make you proud! @anilskapoor @kapoor.sunita.”
Filmmaker Rhea Kapoor too wished Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor as she wrote on Instagram, “Happy 36 years of marriage and 11 years of dating. I got exhausted just writing that. Love you both.”
A day ahead of his wedding anniversary, the Malang actor had posted a video in which he recalled the moment when he proposed Sunita for marriage. Kapoor said, “This is the beginning of a long love story. On the night of May 17, I signed an important film which was a big step in my career, and on May 18, I took an even bigger bigged step, I proposed my girlfriend Sunita and asked her to be my wife.”
Anil Kapoor shared that it was the time when he had to choose between love and career. He chose love.
He concluded, “People celebrate anniversaries, we celebrate the proposals as well, And we never let ourselves forget how fortunate we are to have so much to be grateful for.”
