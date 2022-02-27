Sonam Kapoor wishes mom-in-law Priya Ahuja happy birthday with emotional post: ‘So blessed to have you…’

Actor Sonam Kapoor wished her mother-in-law, Priya Ahuja, a happy birthday with an emotional post. Sonam took to Instagram and posted a photo from her sangeet function with Anand Ahuja in 2018. Another photo showed Priya getting mehendi done at the function.

Sonam wrote, “Happy happy birthday mom! Have the best year month and day! So blessed to have you in my life the positive, kind and open energy you give. Love you.” Fans flooded the post with hearts, saying that Priya looked ‘gorgeous’, and wished her a happy birthday.

Last year, Sonam shared a photo with Priya with the backdrop of London streets and wrote, “Happy birthday mom… You’re the best in the whole world. Missing home and food and pampering. Love you lots.”

Sonam married businessman Anand in 2018 after dating him for around four years, and hosted a lavish wedding reception that was attended by the most of Bollywood. Recently, Anand defended himself against allegations of tax fraud and doctoring invoices after he lashed out at a shipping company for poor customer service. Anand first tweeted about the matter last month, and replied to the company after he was accused of misreporting the price of sneakers to save tax money.