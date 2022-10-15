scorecardresearch
Sonam Kapoor breastfeeds baby Vayu as she decks up for Karva Chauth. Watch

Sonam Kapoor, who recently attended the Karva Chauth celebrations at her mother Sunita Kapoor's house, shared a lovely video on social media that also featured her newborn son Vayu.

Sonam Kapoor shared a new video on Instagram.

The newest mom in B-town, Sonam Kapoor, recently attended the Karva Chauth celebrations at her mother, Sunita Kapoor’s house. Sonam was decked up in a saree and she also shared a beautiful video in which she gave fans a glimpse of how she got ready for the event, while also breastfeeding her newborn baby boy, Vayu. 

Sharing the video on Instagram, the actor wrote, “It’s so nice to get back to the real world with my team, get dressed up and meet people.. love being back in my home ground. Love you #Mumbai with all your scars and cracks you’re magic.”

 

Sonam played dress-up with her team for the first time in a long time. The actor, who started with blow-drying her hair, quickly transformed into a diva who was ready for the Karva Chauth celebrations. The video also showed Sonam holding Vayu to her breast, as her team worked tirelessly around her. 

 

Her Husband, businessman Anand Ahuja, took to the comment section and wrote, “Built for this (bicep emojis) mama @sonamkapoor.” Sonam and Anand welcomed their son Vaayu on August 20, 2022.

Earlier, Sonam had revealed the reason behind her not keeping the Karva Chauth fast. She wrote on Instagram, “My Husband isn’t a fan of Karava Chauth as he thinks fasting should only be intermittent so I’ve never kept it! But both of us are big believers that festivals and traditions are a great reason for family and friends to come together . I love that my mom loves celebrating it and I love being a part of it and dressing up.”

