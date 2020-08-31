Sonam Kapoor watches Tenet, says nothing can compare to big screen cinema

Sonam Kapoor said the experience of watching a film on the big screen is 'unparalleled'. (Photo: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram)

Actor Sonam Kapoor went to a theater to watch Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, and it seems like she loved the film and the big screen experience.

Sonam said the experience of watching a film on the big screen is ‘unparalleled’. She added that the presence of Dimple Kapadia in the Tenet gave her goosebumps.

Sharing a photo of Kapadia in Tenet, Sonam Kapoor wrote, “So I went to watch @tenetfilm in the cinema today. Firstly the incredible experience of watching a film on the big screen is unparalleled. Secondly to watch the luminous Dimple Kapadia in the film gave me goosebumps. Nothing compares to cinema, the big screen and its magic. Nothing. 🎥 🎭.”

Tom Cruise also recently shared a video of himself going to a movie theater to watch Tenet.

Cinemas were closed across the world to halt the spread of coronavirus pandemic. While they have reopened in many countries with precautions, India is not one of them yet.



Many wondered if cinema chains or even the theatrical experience will survive the pandemic as many films that were earlier going to release in theaters have found a new home on streaming services.

Tenet is said to be a film tailor-made for the big screen as is the norm with Christophe Nolan. The movies features eye-popping visual effects and action sequences. It stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Michael Caine, Kenneth Branagh and Dimple Kapadia among others.

