Have you seen these photos of Sonam Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Ranveer Singh?

Sonam Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Ananya Panday, Madhuri Dixit, Kriti Sanon and many others shared photos on their social media accounts today.

sonam and team
Sonam Kapoor is busy with her upcoming film Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga’s promotions. (Photo: Sonam Kapoor/ Instagram)

While a few stars were busy sharing photos with hashtag #FlashbackFriday, others shared clicks from film sets, promotional events and photoshoots. Scroll to see all photos.

anand s ahuja, sonam kapoor

Anand S Ahuja shared a click of himself and wife Sonam Kapoor. He wrote, “smile w the risin’ sun … (well in this case the setting sun, but you get the point, just smile!) #everydayphenomenal #FBF.” (Photo: Anand S Ahuja/ Instagram)

sonam kapoor

On the other hand, Sonam Kapoor is busy with film promotions. She shared this picture with the caption, “Get set ready and go! Promotions for EKLKDTAL start with a bang! With my faaaav @rajkummar_rao ! #ekladkikodekhatohaisalaga 📸 @thehouseofpixels.” (Photo: Sonam Kapoor/ Instagram)

sonam and team

Sonam Kapoor shared another click and wrote along, “With the incredible team of #ekladkikodekhatohaisalaga on the @kapilsharma show! Thanks so so much for having us.. it was the best show of yours I’ve been on yet… I’ve never laughed so hard! @anilskapoor @rajkummar_rao @iamjuhichawla @shellychopradhar.” (Photo: Sonam Kapoor/ Instagram)

vicky kaushal

Vicky Kaushal posted this photo with the caption, “Our Film is yours now! #URITheSurgicalStrike in a theatre near you. Jai Hind 🙏🇮🇳❤️.” (Photo: Vicky Kaushal/ Instagram)

uri mohit

Mohit Raina shared a photo with his URI teammates. (Photo: Mohit Raina/ Instagram)

ananya panday, saroj khan

Student of the Year 2 star Ananya Panday shared photos of herself and ace choreographer Saroj Khan. (Photo: Ananya Panday/ Instagram)

ananya panday, saroj khan

“What an absolute honour to have “attempted” to learn dance from this LEGEND! Truly blessed – thank you Saroj ji and Mabel ❤️ @sarojkhanofficial,” Ananya wrote along.(Photo: Ananya Panday/ Instagram)

madhuri

Madhuri Dixit shared two photos on her Instagram account. She wrote along, “#FlashbackFriday A film that taught me the art of winning love through poetry! #5YearsOfDedhIshqiya❤.” (Photo: Madhuri Dixit/ Instagram)

madhuri

Madhuri also wrote, “My gratitude to everyone for loving the film & to the team for making it a memorable experience #VishalBhardwaj #AbhishekChaubey #NaseeruddinShah @arshad_warsi @iamhumaq.” (Photo: Madhuri Dixit/ Instagram)

kriti sanon

“Her looks may have the spotlight on her. But her soul steals the show every time. (J.Col.) 💙💙 👀👀 #poetrylover,” wrote Kriti Sanon with the click. (Photo: Kriti Sanon/ Instagram)

vaani kapoor

Vaani Kapoor shared this stunning click. (Photo: Vaani Kapoor/ Instagram)

ranveer singh

Ranveer Singh shared this selfie with the caption, “AANE DE, AANE DE, AANE DE 💀🎤 @naezythebaa #gullyboy #og #apnatimeaayega.” (Photo: Ranveer Singh/ Instagram)

Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput shared this photo on his Instagram handle. (Photo: Sushant Singh Rajput/ Instagram)

