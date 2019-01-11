Have you seen these photos of Sonam Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Ranveer Singh?

While a few stars were busy sharing photos with hashtag #FlashbackFriday, others shared clicks from film sets, promotional events and photoshoots. Scroll to see all photos.

Anand S Ahuja shared a click of himself and wife Sonam Kapoor. He wrote, “smile w the risin’ sun … (well in this case the setting sun, but you get the point, just smile!) #everydayphenomenal #FBF.” (Photo: Anand S Ahuja/ Instagram)

On the other hand, Sonam Kapoor is busy with film promotions. She shared this picture with the caption, “Get set ready and go! Promotions for EKLKDTAL start with a bang! With my faaaav @rajkummar_rao ! #ekladkikodekhatohaisalaga 📸 @thehouseofpixels.” (Photo: Sonam Kapoor/ Instagram)

Sonam Kapoor shared another click and wrote along, “With the incredible team of #ekladkikodekhatohaisalaga on the @kapilsharma show! Thanks so so much for having us.. it was the best show of yours I’ve been on yet… I’ve never laughed so hard! @anilskapoor @rajkummar_rao @iamjuhichawla @shellychopradhar.” (Photo: Sonam Kapoor/ Instagram)

Vicky Kaushal posted this photo with the caption, “Our Film is yours now! #URITheSurgicalStrike in a theatre near you. Jai Hind 🙏🇮🇳❤️.” (Photo: Vicky Kaushal/ Instagram)

Mohit Raina shared a photo with his URI teammates. (Photo: Mohit Raina/ Instagram)

Student of the Year 2 star Ananya Panday shared photos of herself and ace choreographer Saroj Khan. (Photo: Ananya Panday/ Instagram)

“What an absolute honour to have “attempted” to learn dance from this LEGEND! Truly blessed – thank you Saroj ji and Mabel ❤️ @sarojkhanofficial,” Ananya wrote along.(Photo: Ananya Panday/ Instagram)

Madhuri Dixit shared two photos on her Instagram account. She wrote along, “#FlashbackFriday A film that taught me the art of winning love through poetry! #5YearsOfDedhIshqiya❤.” (Photo: Madhuri Dixit/ Instagram)

Madhuri also wrote, “My gratitude to everyone for loving the film & to the team for making it a memorable experience #VishalBhardwaj #AbhishekChaubey #NaseeruddinShah @arshad_warsi @iamhumaq.” (Photo: Madhuri Dixit/ Instagram)

“Her looks may have the spotlight on her. But her soul steals the show every time. (J.Col.) 💙💙 👀👀 #poetrylover,” wrote Kriti Sanon with the click. (Photo: Kriti Sanon/ Instagram)

Vaani Kapoor shared this stunning click. (Photo: Vaani Kapoor/ Instagram)

Ranveer Singh shared this selfie with the caption, “AANE DE, AANE DE, AANE DE 💀🎤 @naezythebaa #gullyboy #og #apnatimeaayega.” (Photo: Ranveer Singh/ Instagram)

Sushant Singh Rajput shared this photo on his Instagram handle. (Photo: Sushant Singh Rajput/ Instagram)