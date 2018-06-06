Sonam Kapoor on Swara Bhasker: People just like to troll her because she has an opinion

Sonam Kapoor recently came up to support her Veere Di Wedding co-star, Swara Bhasker against the trolls. Sonam Kapoor recently came up to support her Veere Di Wedding co-star, Swara Bhasker against the trolls.

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor has clarified that she came out in support of actress Swara Bhaskar for her masturbation scene in the film Veerey Di Wedding and not for her comments on Pakistan. Taking to Twitter, the actor said that defending Swara has nothing to do with her comments on Pakistan. Sonam wrote, “My defence of her has nothing to do with her comments on Pakistan! Get your fact right and stop trying to spread mischief and hate!”

Earlier, the Neerja actress had said that Swara was being trolled as she has an opinion of her own. “I think people just like to troll her because she has an opinion and a point of view and I guess that shows how much they love her because the other side of hate is always love, so Swara you have a lot of lovers!,” she said.

My defence of her has nothing to do with her comments on Pakistan! Get your fact right and stop trying to spread mischief and hate! ❤️✌️ #aproudworldcitizen #feminist #liberal https://t.co/QlakSjBT5c — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) June 5, 2018

Earlier, Swara had called Pakistan a non-secular state after it banned Veere Di Wedding. “They’re (Pakistan) a non-secular state. I’m not surprised at all. Why should we hold up Pakistan, which is a failing state – I don’t understand why we keep taking pleasure and feeling a sense of self-worth from all the silly things that happen in Pakistan,” Swara said in an interview.

Veere Di Wedding, which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor and Shikha Talsania released on June 1. The film which also stars Sumeet Vyas in a pivotal role has been faring well at the box office. The film has also become one of the biggest Bollywood openers of the year.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App