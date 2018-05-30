Sonam Kapoor changed her wedding date for Swara Bhasker

Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhasker bonded on Raanjhanaa sets. Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhasker bonded on Raanjhanaa sets.

Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhasker share a close bond with each other. While the two have worked together in films like Raanjhanaa and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, they share a great friendship behind the screen as well. Sonam and Swara will now share screen space in the upcoming film Veere Di Wedding that revolves around the friendship of four girls and the events that transpire when Kareena’s character decides to get married. Apart from Kareena, Sonam and Swara, the film also stars Shikha Talsania.

Sonam Kapoor got married earlier this month. Swara, who was present in all the ceremonies, revealed an interesting story about Sonam’s wedding. In an interview with Radio City, Swara revealed how she and Sonam had to convince Anil Kapoor to change Sonam’s wedding date.

Apparently, Sunita and Anil Kapoor had earlier decided Sonam’s wedding date to be March 12, after consulting their astrologer. However, on the same date, Swara’s brother Ishaan was also supposed to get married. Swara shared, “Sonam entered (on the sets of Veere Di Wedding) looking very upset. I got an idea what it was about. Sonam even asked me if I could convince my parents in order to get Ishan’s wedding date changed.” Finally, Sonam could convince her parents and tied the knot with Anand Ahuja on May 8.

Veere Di Wedding has been produced by Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor. The film has been directed by Shashanka Ghosh. Apart from Kareena, Swara, Sonam and Shikha, the film will see the presence of Sumeet Vyas in a pivotal role.

