Have you seen these photos of Sonam Kapoor, Sushmita Sen and Janhvi Kapoor?

Thursday, October 04, 2018
Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need

Sonam Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Sushmita Sen, Janhvi Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Sushant Singh Rajput and many others posted photos on social media today.

Written by Kriti Sonali | Bengaluru | Published: October 4, 2018 8:29:27 pm

While Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Shilpa Shetty Kundra shared photos with their bae celebrating National Boyfriend Day, celebs like Sushmita Sen, Janhvi Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Sushant Singh Rajput also posted photos on social media. Scroll to see who shared what today.

sonam kapoor “Happy #nationalboyfriendday to @anandahuja who used to be the best boyfriend and that’s why got promoted to fiancé and then husband. Love you forever and ever. #throwbackthursday #everydayphenomenal ❤️❤️❤️,” wrote Sonam Kapoor with the photo.
sonam kapoor Sonam Kapoor also shared this click and wrote, “The joy of dancing is unparalleled… #worldballetday #mausam.”
Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra Shilpa Shetty shared two photos of herself and husband Raj Kundra.
Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra “Happy #nationalboyfriendday to my #international boyfriend @rajkundra9 😬💖💏You were ,are and will always be that .. my #friend #forlife .Still look forward to our #friday #datenight . So happy you still #hearme and #loveme 😅😂😜 Stay cool my #cookie. #loveofmylife #boyfriend #hearmeloveme #friendsforever #weareateam #soulmate,” read the caption.
sushmita sen Sushmita Sen shared this click and wrote, ““To see big results, we must focus on the small (muscle groups)” 😉😄👊💋#dimpledback #waves #trasformation #strength #hardwork #poise ❤️ love you guys!!!!💃🏻.”
Janhvi Kapoor Janhvi Kapoor shared this photo on her Instagram account.
Madhuri Dixit Madhuri Dixit posted the click with the caption, “✨ #ThrowbackThursday ✨.”
ranveer singh, Rohit Shetty “Caption this… #BroTalk #simmba @ranveersingh,” wrote Rohit Shetty along with the photo.
ranveer singh Ranveer Singh also shared a close up photo today.
Sidharth Malhotra Sidharth Malhotra’s Instagram story featured this photo.
Sushant Singh Rajput Sharing this photos, Sushant Singh Rajput wrote, “Our eyes blinked in mutual agreement much before our fervent attempts to negotiate the inevitable with our desperate words. #selfmusing 💫.”

