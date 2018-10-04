Have you seen these photos of Sonam Kapoor, Sushmita Sen and Janhvi Kapoor?

See latest photos of Sonam Kapoor, Sushmita Sen and Janhvi Kapoor.

While Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Shilpa Shetty Kundra shared photos with their bae celebrating National Boyfriend Day, celebs like Sushmita Sen, Janhvi Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Sushant Singh Rajput also posted photos on social media. Scroll to see who shared what today.

“Happy #nationalboyfriendday to @anandahuja who used to be the best boyfriend and that’s why got promoted to fiancé and then husband. Love you forever and ever. #throwbackthursday #everydayphenomenal ❤️❤️❤️,” wrote Sonam Kapoor with the photo.

Sonam Kapoor also shared this click and wrote, “The joy of dancing is unparalleled… #worldballetday #mausam.”

Shilpa Shetty shared two photos of herself and husband Raj Kundra.

“Happy #nationalboyfriendday to my #international boyfriend @rajkundra9 😬💖💏You were ,are and will always be that .. my #friend #forlife .Still look forward to our #friday #datenight . So happy you still #hearme and #loveme 😅😂😜 Stay cool my #cookie. #loveofmylife #boyfriend #hearmeloveme #friendsforever #weareateam #soulmate,” read the caption.

Sushmita Sen shared this click and wrote, ““To see big results, we must focus on the small (muscle groups)” 😉😄👊💋#dimpledback #waves #trasformation #strength #hardwork #poise ❤️ love you guys!!!!💃🏻.”

Janhvi Kapoor shared this photo on her Instagram account.

Madhuri Dixit posted the click with the caption, “✨ #ThrowbackThursday ✨.”

“Caption this… #BroTalk #simmba @ranveersingh,” wrote Rohit Shetty along with the photo.

Ranveer Singh also shared a close up photo today.

Sidharth Malhotra’s Instagram story featured this photo.

Sharing this photos, Sushant Singh Rajput wrote, “Our eyes blinked in mutual agreement much before our fervent attempts to negotiate the inevitable with our desperate words. #selfmusing 💫.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd