Have you seen these photos of Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Rampal and Sonali Bendre?

Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Rampal, Karisma Kapoor, Neha Dhupia and Arjun Kapoor among others shared photos on their social media accounts today.

Sonam Kapoor shared a picture of hers wishing all a good morning. (Photo: Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Rampal, Sonali Bendre/ Instagram)

From Sonam Kapoor to Shruti Haasan, scroll to see photos shared by celebrities on their social media accounts.

sonam kapoor
(Photo: Sonam Kapoor/ Instagram)

Sonam Kapoor posted this photo with the caption, “😃 morning !!!”

Sonali Bendre
(Photo: Sonali Bendre/ Instagram)

Sonali Bendre was all smiles in her latest picture.

arjun rampal
(Photo: Arjun Rampal/ Instagram)

Arjun Rampal shared a Motivational Monday picture and wrote, “No looking back. #mondaymotivation.”

Prince Narula
(Photo: Prince Narula/ Instagram)

“Jitna kush reh sako reh lo zindigi kab khatam ho jai nahe pata @yuvikachaudhary lifeline #lovelife#babylove#loveschool#masti#fun #waheguru #blessed,” Prince Narula wrote with the photo.

Malaika Arora
(Photo: Malaika Arora/ Instagram)

Malaika Arora shared photos from an event.

Preity Zinta
(Photo: Preity Zinta/ Instagram)

Preity Zinta posted this click on Instagram.

Elli AvrRam
(Photo: Elli AvrRam/ Instagram)

Sharing this click, Elli AvrRam wrote, “Dear Elephant 🐘❤️🍃”

Lisa Haydon
(Photo: Lisa Haydon/ Instagram)

Lisa Haydon posted this stunning click today.

Remo D'Souza
(Photo: Remo D’Souza/ Instagram)

Remo D’Souza’s photo caption read, “Your limitation—it’s only your imagination. #streetdancer3d.”

Neha Dhupia
(Photo: Neha Dhupia/ Instagram)

“No room for grey … #mondaymood,” Neha Dhupia wrote sharing this click.

Shruti Haasan
(Photo: Shruti Haasan/ Instagram)

“Happy birthday @themichaelcorsale 🎁 in the sea of perfection I thought I’d share this not so perfect picture from a perfect evening :) this year may your awesomeness increase your glow be brighter and you heart even bigger (if that’s even possible ) happy happy to you my best friend in the whole wide world ⭐️ #happybirthday #myman #cantwait #missinghappens,” Shruti Haasan wrote sharing this picture on her Instagram account.

arjun kapoor
(Photo: Arjun Kapoor/ Instagram)

Arjun Kapoor shared this photo and wrote, “Walking into Monday like a boss !!! #mondaymotivation #panipat #sunkissed.”

