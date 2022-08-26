Sonam Kapoor and newborn son welcomed with balloons and puja at Anil Kapoor’s home, Anand Ahuja distributes sweets

Actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, who became a mother to a baby boy, is now discharged from Breach Candy hospital. The actor welcomed her first child with husband Anand Ahuja on August 20. To celebrate the occasion Anand, along with Sonam’s father, actor Anil Kapoor distributed sweets amongst the media waiting for Sonam’s arrival. They also shared their joy with the police officers, who have been stationed outside Anil’s Juhu residence.

In a video being shared on fan websites, Sonam, Anand and the newborn was welcomed with a puja as they reached Anil Kapoor’s residence. The house was decked up with balloons.

While Sonam’s visuals were not clearly captured during her exit from the hospital, Anil and Anand made sure all the media people were attended to properly as they distributed the sweets to each and everyone on their own. Anil was dressed in blue shirt and white pyjamas, Anand went for a white T-shirt, paired with Black jeans look. The father-in-law and son-in-law looked happy as the new member of their family joined them today.

Anand Ahuja sharing sweets with police officer out Anil Kapoor’s Juhu residence. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Anand Ahuja sharing sweets with police officer out Anil Kapoor’s Juhu residence. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Anil Kapoor and Anand Ahuja distribute sweets. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Anil Kapoor and Anand Ahuja distribute sweets. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Anand Ahuja gives a box of sweets to a cameraman as he clicks him. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Anand Ahuja gives a box of sweets to a cameraman as he clicks him. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Anand Ahuja distributing sweets to media people. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Anand Ahuja distributing sweets to media people. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Actor Anil Kapoor and son-in-law Anand Ahuja pose for the camera out the former’s Juhu residence. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Actor Anil Kapoor and son-in-law Anand Ahuja pose for the camera out the former’s Juhu residence. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Earlier a picture of Sonam introducing her newborn son to her mother Sunita was released, where Sonam was seen shedding tears of joy. While the face of the baby was hidden, Sonam’s sister, producer Rhea Kapoor had shared it with a beautiful caption. She wrote, “Rhea masi is not ok. The cuteness is too much. The moment is unreal. I love you @sonamkapoor the bravest mommy and @anandahuja the most loving dad. Special mention new nani @kapoor.sunita #mynephew #everydayphenomenal”.

Sonam and Anand announced the arrival of their son through a public statement. It read, “On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and open hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It’s only the beginning, but we know our lives are forever changed.”

The couple got married in 2018 and have mostly been living in London ever since. Sonam, who was last seen on the silver screen in 2019 film The Zoya Factor and made a special appearance in 2020 film AK vs AK, will next be seen in the film Blind.