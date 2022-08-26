scorecardresearch
Friday, Aug 26, 2022

Sonam Kapoor and newborn son welcomed with balloons and puja at Anil Kapoor’s home, Anand Ahuja distributes sweets

Actor Sonam Kapoor and husband Anand Ahuja welcomed their baby boy on August 20 in Mumbai and shared the news through an official statement.

Anil Kapoor and Anand AhujaAnil Kapoor and Anand Ahuja distribute sweets after Sonam Kapoor got discharged from the hospital. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, who became a mother to a baby boy, is now discharged from Breach Candy hospital. The actor welcomed her first child with husband Anand Ahuja on August 20. To celebrate the occasion Anand, along with Sonam’s father, actor Anil Kapoor distributed sweets amongst the media waiting for Sonam’s arrival. They also shared their joy with the police officers, who have been stationed outside Anil’s Juhu residence.

In a video being shared on fan websites, Sonam, Anand and the newborn was welcomed with a puja as they reached Anil Kapoor’s residence. The house was decked up with balloons.

While Sonam’s visuals were not clearly captured during her exit from the hospital, Anil and Anand made sure all the media people were attended to properly as they distributed the sweets to each and everyone on their own. Anil was dressed in blue shirt and white pyjamas, Anand went for a white T-shirt, paired with Black jeans look. The father-in-law and son-in-law looked happy as the new member of their family joined them today.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gossip Girl💋👑 (@bolly_newzz)

 

Check out Anil and Anand’s the pictures below –

Anand Ahuja Anand Ahuja sharing sweets with police officer out Anil Kapoor’s Juhu residence. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Anand Ahuja Anil Kapoor and Anand Ahuja distribute sweets. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Anand Ahuja Anand Ahuja gives a box of sweets to a cameraman as he clicks him. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Anand Ahuja Anand Ahuja distributing sweets to media people. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Anil Kapoor Actor Anil Kapoor and son-in-law Anand Ahuja pose for the camera out the former’s Juhu residence. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Earlier a picture of Sonam introducing her newborn son to her mother Sunita was released, where Sonam was seen shedding tears of joy. While the face of the baby was hidden, Sonam’s sister, producer Rhea Kapoor had shared it with a beautiful caption. She wrote, “Rhea masi is not ok. The cuteness is too much. The moment is unreal. I love you @sonamkapoor the bravest mommy and @anandahuja the most loving dad. Special mention new nani @kapoor.sunita #mynephew #everydayphenomenal”.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor)

 

Sonam and Anand announced the arrival of their son through a public statement. It read, “On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and open hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It’s only the beginning, but we know our lives are forever changed.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Fabric device that generates electricity using moisture in air could repl...Premium
Fabric device that generates electricity using moisture in air could repl...
Explained: Can a SEBI order from 2020 stop Adani from acquiring 29% of NDTV?Premium
Explained: Can a SEBI order from 2020 stop Adani from acquiring 29% of NDTV?
40 years after its first 800, small cars still keep Maruti Suzuki on over...Premium
40 years after its first 800, small cars still keep Maruti Suzuki on over...
NDTV deal: Sebi ban on Roys may not get in Adani’s wayPremium
NDTV deal: Sebi ban on Roys may not get in Adani’s way

The couple got married in 2018 and have mostly been living in London ever since. Sonam, who was last seen on the silver screen in 2019 film The Zoya Factor and made a special appearance in 2020 film AK vs AK, will next be seen in the film Blind.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 26-08-2022 at 04:17:49 pm
Next Story

Disha Patani makes her Tamil debut with Suriya 42

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Opinion | CJI Ramana's tenure had some highs, and many belied hopes

Opinion | CJI Ramana's tenure had some highs, and many belied hopes

Shefali Shah’s show is solid, thought-provoking
Delhi Crime S2 review

Shefali Shah’s show is solid, thought-provoking

US Police arrest woman for assault on Indian Americans: 'I hate you Indians...'

US Police arrest woman for assault on Indian Americans: 'I hate you Indians...'

CM vs CM: Kejriwal, Himanta trade jibes over govt school education

CM vs CM: Kejriwal, Himanta trade jibes over govt school education

Explained | Can a SEBI order from 2020 stop Adani from acquiring 29% of NDTV?

Explained | Can a SEBI order from 2020 stop Adani from acquiring 29% of NDTV?

Premium
The impact of climate change on boreal forests
Digging Deep

The impact of climate change on boreal forests

When should I get tested if I have viral fever? Doctor answers

When should I get tested if I have viral fever? Doctor answers

Deverakonda film is a cringe-fest of mammoth proportions
Liger movie review

Deverakonda film is a cringe-fest of mammoth proportions

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Anupam Kher, Kirron Kher old photos
How Anupam Kher-Kirron Kher fell in love: ‘He had nothing then…’
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 26: Latest News
Advertisement