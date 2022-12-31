scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 31, 2022

Sonam Kapoor calls her son Vayu 'Simba', husband Anand Ahuja shares a picture with the toddler. See here

Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja are ending 2022 on a happy note. The couple shared a photo of their son on the last day of the year.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja shared a new picture featuring their son Vayu.
Sonam Kapoor and her husband  Anand Ahuja loved every bit of 2022 as this was the year they welcomed their son Vayu into this world. On the last day of the year, Sonam and Anand took to social media to share a photo of their son but did not reveal his face to the world.

Anand’s post had him calling Vayu “Simba” as he is “Leo son of a leo.” Anand and Vayu share the same sun sign.

Sonam Kapoor- Anand Ahuja- Vayu Sonam Kapoor shared a picture of her son Vayu with her husband Anand Ahuja. (Photo: Sonam Kapoor/ Instagram)

Anand’s post received a lot of love from his family and social media followers. His brother-in-law and Rhea Kapoor’s filmmaker husband, Karan Boolani, dropped three red heart emoticons in the comments section of the post. One of his followers wrote, “Waheguru ji bless you and your family Anand 🙌❤️.” Another follower wrote, “A shoe selfie every sneakerhead father should have 😍🙌❤️.”

Sonam and Anand tied the knot in 2018 and have been living mostly in London as the latter’s business is based in the UK. The couple welcomed Vayu in August 2022.

On the film front, Sonam was last seen in Anil Kapoor’s film AK Vs AK. She will next be seen in the crime thriller Blind, which is a remake of the 2011 Korean film of the same name. The film was shot in Scotland during the pandemic.

First published on: 31-12-2022 at 13:24 IST
Photos

