Thursday, January 16, 2020

Sonam Kapoor shares scariest experience with Uber: The driver was yelling and shouting

Sonam Kapoor's husband Anand Ahuja warned everyone to not use Uber in London.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 16, 2020 12:50:50 pm
sonam kapoor uber london Sonam Kapoor warned people to not use Uber in London. (Photo: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram)

Actor Sonam Kapoor on Thursday shared a scary Uber experience she had in London.

Sonam, who often visits London, tweeted, “Hey guys I’ve had the scariest experience with @Uber london. Please please be careful. The best and safest is just to use the local public transportation or cabs. I’m super shaken.”

She added, “The driver was unstable and was yelling and shouting. I was shaking by the end of it.” When the Uber handle replied to her tweets and requested her to share her contact details, an upset Sonam wrote, “I tried complaining on your app, and just got multiple disconnected replies by bots. You guys need to update your system. The damage is done. There is nothing more you can do.”

Sonam Kapoor’s husband Anand Ahuja re-shared her tweet and warned everyone to not use Uber in London. “Please no one use @Uber, especially in london. We have almost completely stopped also. Walk, bike, train/bus and London black cabs (they are also kind, safe and knowledgeable.),” his tweet read.

On the work front, Sonam was last seen in The Zoya Factor along with Dulquer Salmaan. She is yet to announce her next project.

