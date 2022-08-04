scorecardresearch
Thursday, August 04, 2022

Sonam Kapoor shares photo of her swollen feet, says pregnancy is ‘not pretty sometimes’

Sonam Kapoor is expecting her first child with husband Anand Ahuja. They got married in May 2018.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
August 4, 2022 10:06:39 pm
sonam kapoorSonam Kapoor will soon embrace motherhood. (Photo: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor, who will soon embrace motherhood, shared a picture of her feet and shared how the journey towards becoming a mother is not “pretty”.

Sonam posted a picture on Instagram which showed her swollen feet while she rested them on a leg pillow. Along with the photo, she wrote, “Pregnancy is not pretty sometimes.” The actor is expecting her first child with husband Anand Ahuja.

Also read |Sonam Kapoor is spending time with her ‘whole life, heart’ Anand Ahuja on their phenomenal Italian babymoon. See photos

Sonam Kapoor announced her pregnancy in March. Since then she has been documenting her pregnancy journey on Instagram. She also posted her maternity shoot pictures and photos from her babymoon. The couple hosted a baby shower in London.

sonam kapoor Sonam Kapoor shared the photo on Instagram.

Recently, Sonam had said that Anand is “going to be the best dad”. Her note for him read, “My 🦁 Husband, you’re selfless dedicated and so kind. I must have done something very right in life to be loved so unconditionally. No one compares to you and no one ever will.” She added, “Also you’re going to be the best dad, because you’re forever a student. Love you love you love you. #everydayphenomenal #birthdayboy 🎂 🎉.”

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja got married in May 2018.

