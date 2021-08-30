Sonam Kapoor dresses in dhoti-kurta, dad Anil Kapoor says ‘phenomenal’. See photos

Actor Sonam Kapoor is the OG fashion icon of Bollywood, and she ups her game with each runway appearance. Recently, she turned muse for couturier Kunal Rawal’s presentation ‘Vision Quest’ for FDCI’s second digital edition of India Couture Week. She shared a couple of photos, and called it ‘for the love of Bombay’. Her post received instant love from her family, friends, colleagues and fans.

Sonam captioned her photo in which she is seen in a kurta, dhoti pants and a jacket, “For Kunal Rawal, for the love of Bombay.” Anil Kapoor responded with hearts and wrote, “Phenomenal pics, Sonam!” Saiyami Kher send a heart to Sonam as well. Kunal shared the photo as well and mentioned that the concept and styling was by Rhea Kapoor.

Also Read | When Sonam Kapoor met Anand Ahuja: He had no idea Anil Kapoor was my father

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

Last month, Sonam reunited with her family in Mumbai, after a year in lockdown in London. We got to see her glowing in traditional outfits at her sister Rhea Kapoor’s wedding, as well as Mohit Marwah and Antara Marwah’s baby shower. Sonam shared the group picture featuring the present generation of Kapoors and wrote, “Khaandaan for the #गोधभराईं of @antara_m missing @janhvikapoor @aashitarelan16 @harshvarrdhankapoor @jahaankapoor26 we love you #antumoh.” Arjun Kapoor shared a monochrome photo on his Instagram story with the caption, “Smiles R Us.”

The Kapoor family met at Anil Kapoor’s Juhu Bungalow and celebrated Rhea and Karan’s intimate wedding ceremony.

Sonam Kapoor last headlined The Zoya Factor (2019). She was also seen in a cameo in Netflix’s AK vs AK where she played herself. The actor will be seen next in Blind, a remake of a Korean crime-thriller, along with Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey.