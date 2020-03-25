Sonam Kapoor sends birthday wishes to mother Sunita Kapoor, shares throwback photos

Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram to send birthday wishes to her mother Sunita Kapoor. (Photo: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram) Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram to send birthday wishes to her mother Sunita Kapoor. (Photo: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram)

Actor Sonam Kapoor, who is currently in Delhi with businessman-husband Anand Ahuja, took to Instagram to send birthday wished to her mother Sunita Kapoor.

“Happy happy birthday my mama. I miss you so so much. I wish I was there while you cut your cake and I wish I could get your hugs. I love you and I’ll see you soon. @kapoor.sunita,” Sonam wrote alongside an old picture of herself with her mother.

To which, Sunita replied, “Love you so much beta , I feel all your love always 🤗♥️🤗♥️🤗♥️.” The Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga actor published another post, dedicated to her mother, where she expressed her gratitude towards her for her “passion, intelligence and creativity.”

“You’ve guided me with love and patience all through life. Your passion, intelligence and creativity is simply inspiring and I’m lucky to call myself your daughter! Whoever I am today is because of you and I thank you for that! Happy birthday mom! Miss you sooo much! @kapoor.sunita,” Sonam shared.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja recently returned from London and are currently under self-isolation in Delhi.

