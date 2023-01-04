scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 04, 2023

Sonam Kapoor sells luxury Mumbai home for Rs 32.5 crore: Report

Sonam Kapoor owns a gorgeous home and office space in London’s Notting Hill. She has reportedly sold her Mumbai apartment.

sonam kapoorSonam Kapoor lives in London with her husband Anand Ahuja. (Photo: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram)
Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor, who mostly lives in London with her husband Anand Ahuja and son Vayu, has sold her Mumbai home. The luxury apartment is located near the Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai and has been sold for a hefty price. Sonam was last seen in a full-fledged role in 2019 in the film The Zoya Factor.

Sonam has sold the third floor house at Signature Island in Mumbai at Rs 32.5 crore. A discrepancy can be noticed in the reporting of how much she paid for the apartment in 2015, with figures ranging from Rs 17 crore to Rs 31 crore. According to the documents acquired by Squarefeet India, the house has a 5,533 sq. ft built-up area and the new owner will get car parking for four cars.

The Neerja actor owns a gorgeous home and office space in London’s Notting Hill. Earlier, she had shared with an architecture magazine that her design mantra for the London home is that “it has to look fabulous and it has to be comfortable.”

Sonam’s son Vayu was born last year on August 20. She often shares his pictures with her family members on social media. A couple of days ago, she wished her fans on New Year with a photo of Vayu with Anand. She captioned it, “My two Leos. My whole 🌍 . Last year was so special for us. A late wish to everyone but a very happy new year. Life is just getting better everyday. Thank you god , universe .. I’m forever grateful for my life and for everything that has been given to me. Everyday is truly phenomenal. 🧿 #eveydayphenomenal #vayusparents #godsblessings #parentsblessings #2023.”

Sonam will be next seen in Shome Makhija’s Blind, where she plays a visually challenged cop.

First published on: 04-01-2023 at 08:48 IST
