Sonam Kapoor says Anand Ahuja is ‘going to be the best dad’, he writes ‘you’re my reason to learn’

Actor Sonam Kapoor took to social media on Saturday to wish her husband Anand Ahuja on his birthday. Sonam and Anand are expecting their first baby soon. Sharing a few photos of her husband, Sonam called him ‘selfless, dedicated and so kind’ and said that he was ‘going to be the best dad.’

Her note read, “My 🦁 Husband, you’re selfless dedicated and so kind. I must have done something very right in life to be loved so unconditionally. No one compares to you and no one ever will. Happy Birthday my sneaker obsessed, basketball fiend and spiritual seeker soulmate. You will always shine the brightest, because your light comes from pure goodness. Also you’re going to be the best dad, because you’re forever a student. Love you love you love you. #everydayphenomenal #birthdayboy 🎂 🎉”

Anand joked in his reply as he wrote, “Can’t say I disagree w any of that.” His comment further read, “But you know that you’re my inspiration and my reason to learn, grow and improve every moment, every day! @sonamkapoor 🤗 #everydayphenomenal.”

Farah Khan also wished him on the special day and called this a “life changing year” for the couple. Bhumi Pednekar, Cookie Boolani and many others also wished him in the comments section.

Sonam and Anand announced their pregnancy earlier this year with a photoshoot on Instagram. Sonam shared a few photos and wrote in the caption, “Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you. ❤️❤️❤️ #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022.”

The couple hosted a baby shower in London. They were also scheduled to host a grand baby shower in Mumbai which got cancelled at the last minute and they hosted an intimate gathering on the same day.