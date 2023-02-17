When Sonam Kapoor said that she is ‘successful’ despite flop films because she gets big endorsement deals: ‘I came out a winner’

Actor Sonam Kapoor arrived on the scene in a grand fashion, after being launched by director Sanjay Leela Bhansali in the film Saawariya. The romantic drama also served as the acting debut of another star-kid, Ranbir Kapoor. It released in 2007 on the same day as Om Shanti Om, but performed tragically at the box office. Sonam followed it up with Delhi-6, which also underperformed at the box office.

In an old interview with ETC, Sonam was asked if she would’ve liked a hit film on her resume, but the actor said that even if her first two films didn’t do well at the box office, she came out of them alive. “If we look at Saawariya and Delhi-6, I came out a winner, I feel… If I wasn’t a success, I wouldn’t have got such prestigious endorsement deals. You’re a commodity, at the end of it. If you’re getting big endorsements, it’s because you’re selling something, and you have the capacity and the capability of selling something. I feel I have been able to do that.”

Asked if she feels responsible if her producers are unable to make back their money, Sonam said that Saawariya eventually turned a profit. “A very nice thing my sister told me once, ‘Films don’t fail, budgets fail’. I don’t think my films were a failure, my budgets were a failure. I can’t do anything about that. I’m very proud of my movies. And people obviously still want to make movies with me…”

Sonam has, however, drastically cut down her output, especially in recent years. Her last starring role came in 2019’s The Zoya Factor, which tanked commercially. She then appeared in a cameo in Netflix’s AK vs AK. She will next be seen in the thriller film Blind, which was shot during the pandemic.