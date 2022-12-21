scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 21, 2022

Sonam Kapoor reveals why she married Anand Ahuja: ‘Giving mom credit…’

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja tied the knot in 2018. They welcomed their son, Vayu, this year in August.

sonam kapoorSonam Kapoor with husband Anand Ahuja. (Photo: Sonam/Instagram)

Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor recently shared an adorable post dedicated to fathers, and revealed why she tied the knot with the love of her life and businessman Anand Ahuja.

Sonam took to Instagram to share a story about fathers and daughters, and wrote over it, “That’s why Rhea Kapoor and I picked Anand Ahuja and Karan Boolani, because Sunita Kapoor picked right. I am giving mom credit…”

The original post read, “Dads: Your daughter notices when you hold your wife’s hand or when you gently put your hand in the small of your wife’s back. Your daughter sees when you listen (or not) to your wife, while she is talking. She also sees you staring at your phone, ignoring the world around you. Your daughter is learning from you how she should expect to be talked to, talked about, honoured and cared for and loved. Your daughter is watching every single thing you do. Raise your game.”

sonam kapoor (Photo: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram)

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja tied the knot in 2018 in a lavish ceremony attended by their friends and family members. The couple welcomed their first born, son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja, in August this year. Sonam had also revealed the meaning and intention behind keeping their son’s name Vayu, writing on social media, “In the spirit of the force that has breathed new meaning into our lives. In the spirit of Hanuman and Bheem who embody immense courage and strength…In the spirit of all that is sacred, life-giving and eternally ours, we seek blessings for our son, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja. In Hindu scriptures Vayu is one of the paanch tatvas. He is the deity of breath, the spiritual father of Hanuman, Bheem and Madhav and He is the incredibly powerful lord of wind.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: The Spread
Delhi Confidential: The Spread
5 Questions | ‘Budget not brought about seriously’: BRS MP K ...
5 Questions | ‘Budget not brought about seriously’: BRS MP K ...
72 artefacts awaiting repatriation from 11 countries, Lok Sabha told
72 artefacts awaiting repatriation from 11 countries, Lok Sabha told
This BCCI pitch specialist is also a factory owner, MBA, ex-athlete
This BCCI pitch specialist is also a factory owner, MBA, ex-athlete
Also Read |Besharam Rang row: How a two-piece swimming costume has created one holy mess

On the work front, Sonam has the Sujoy Ghosh thriller Blind in the pipeline.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 21-12-2022 at 06:54:18 pm
Next Story

‘I am not you servant’: Viral video showing heated exchange between IndiGo crew member and passenger divides netizens

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Cirkus, Ranveer Singh
Cirkus: Ranveer Singh joins Johnny Lever, Varun Sharma, Pooja Hegde for a ‘current laga’ performance
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 21: Latest News
Advertisement
close