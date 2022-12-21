Sonam Kapoor reveals why she married Anand Ahuja: ‘Giving mom credit…’

Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor recently shared an adorable post dedicated to fathers, and revealed why she tied the knot with the love of her life and businessman Anand Ahuja.

Sonam took to Instagram to share a story about fathers and daughters, and wrote over it, “That’s why Rhea Kapoor and I picked Anand Ahuja and Karan Boolani, because Sunita Kapoor picked right. I am giving mom credit…”

The original post read, “Dads: Your daughter notices when you hold your wife’s hand or when you gently put your hand in the small of your wife’s back. Your daughter sees when you listen (or not) to your wife, while she is talking. She also sees you staring at your phone, ignoring the world around you. Your daughter is learning from you how she should expect to be talked to, talked about, honoured and cared for and loved. Your daughter is watching every single thing you do. Raise your game.”

(Photo: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram) (Photo: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram)

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja tied the knot in 2018 in a lavish ceremony attended by their friends and family members. The couple welcomed their first born, son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja, in August this year. Sonam had also revealed the meaning and intention behind keeping their son’s name Vayu, writing on social media, “In the spirit of the force that has breathed new meaning into our lives. In the spirit of Hanuman and Bheem who embody immense courage and strength…In the spirit of all that is sacred, life-giving and eternally ours, we seek blessings for our son, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja. In Hindu scriptures Vayu is one of the paanch tatvas. He is the deity of breath, the spiritual father of Hanuman, Bheem and Madhav and He is the incredibly powerful lord of wind.”

On the work front, Sonam has the Sujoy Ghosh thriller Blind in the pipeline.