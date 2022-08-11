scorecardresearch
Thursday, August 11, 2022

Sonam Kapoor expected paparazzi to greet her at airport, was surprised when nobody showed up: ‘Didn’t know you had to call them there’

Cousins Sonam Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor appeared on Koffee with Karan 7, ahead of Raksha Bandhan.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
August 11, 2022 9:27:53 am
Sonam Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor appeared on Koffee With Karan Season Seven.

Sonam Kapoor appeared on Koffee with Karan Season 7 with her cousin, actor Arjun Kapoor. She spoke about her pregnancy, and revealed that things are getting a bit difficult now. Arjun’s hilarious response to Sonam’s transformation during her pregnancy lightened the mood. Sonam is expecting her first child with husband Anand Ahuja. The couple returned to India a few weeks ago, after spending several months in London. Sonam revealed on Koffee with Karan that she was expecting the paparazzi to greet them when they landed, but was surprised to learn that they need to be informed in advance.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

When Karan Johar questioned her about her pregnancy, the actor said, “The first three months were a little tough but then after that it was amazing. And now it is getting a little difficult just to sleep and stuff, but I am really enjoying myself.” Interrupting Sonam, Arjun said, “Days are getting tough because she said that we will do the photos later, let’s get with the shoot done. Sonam saying photos first is inevitable.”

Sonam also revealed that her mother and her sister could not sleep ahead of her appearance on the show. To which Arjun said, “I have not slept.” Sonam replied, “Right now, in my pregnancy, I’ve become shant.”

In March this year, Sonam and Anand had announced that they are expecting their first child together. Sonam often drops her pregnancy photos on Instagram. She recently shared a picture of her swollen feet and said, “Pregnancy is not pretty sometimes.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

Recently in July, Sonam arrived in Mumbai and was surprised that there were no photographers waiting for her. She said on the show, “I was expecting the media to come when I arrived, but I realised you have to call the media for them to come there. I find it very funny. First of all, I didn’t know people call the media and be like ‘Come to the airport because we are going’.”

The episode is currently streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.

