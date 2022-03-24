scorecardresearch
Thursday, March 24, 2022
Sonam Kapoor reveals first three months of pregnancy were difficult: ‘Nobody tells you how hard it is’

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor talks about her pregnancy journey. She says that it hasn't entirely been a cakewalk for her.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
March 24, 2022 5:47:00 pm
sonam kapoor, anand ahujaSonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja tied the knot in 2018. (Photo: Sonam/Instagram)

Actor Sonam Kapoor, who recently announced her pregnancy, has opened up about her journey to motherhood. Sonam said that the first three months of her pregnancy were quite difficult and she wasn’t prepared for it.

The actor told Vogue, “It’s been tough—nobody tells you how hard it is. Everybody tells you how wonderful it is.” However, she seems ready to take up the challenges that come with motherhood. She said, “The reason we’re all here is to change and become better versions of ourselves. So that evolution is something I look forward to.”

Recently, Sonam Kapoor announced that she is expecting her first child with Anand Ahuja. Sharing photos on Instagram, she wrote, ““Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you. #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022.”

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja tied the knot in 2018, after dating for over four years.

