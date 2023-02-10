scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 10, 2023
Sonam Kapoor gears up to return to screen after embracing motherhood: ‘Said no to a lot of work while I was on a break’

At a recent event, Sonam Kapoor spoke about getting back to work after her maternity break and whether she still gets 'good offers' from filmmakers.

Sonam Kapoor's next film Blind is up for release next month. (Photo: Sonam/Instagram)

After her maternity break, Sonam Kapoor is now looking forward to getting back to work. Her next film Blind, directed by Shome Makhijah, will be released next month. The actor recently made an appearance at an event in Mumbai, where she spoke to indianexpress.com about resuming work.

Sonam got married to Anand Ahuja in 2018 and welcomed their baby boy Vayu last year in August. Given her husband is based in London, the actor keeps traveling between India and the UK. When we asked her whether filmmakers still reach out to her as often given she is spending time away from Mumbai, she replied, “It hasn’t affected work at all. It’s also because I decided to not work while I was pregnant. And I think it was the best decision as I got to take some time off. Now, I am getting back and I will be shooting for my films, and a few other things. Blind is releasing next month, which was shot just before I got pregnant. So there’s a lot to look forward to.”

Also Read |Sonam Kapoor says becoming a mother is a ‘selfish decision’: ‘They didn’t choose to come into this world’

But is she getting the kind of roles that she expects to receive? “I don’t know about that,” she laughed, to add, “I think everyone also needs to realise that I am coming back to work. Also, I did say no to a lot of work while I was on a break.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

 

We further quizzed her on how the break could have affected the ‘Brand Sonam Kapoor’ and where it stands today. Without batting an eyelid, the Neerja actor said, “I have never been a brand. I have always been a human being, and that’s who I want to be.”

Also Read |Sonam Kapoor confesses to being a helicopter mom: ‘I have no qualms about it’

On a final note, we asked the actor about her appearance on Koffee with Karan 7, where she seemed quite clueless about the happenings in Bollywood. The same had led to multiple memes on Sonam while a few were shocked to see how an actor did not keep up with the latest updates about their own industry. Sharing that she had a laugh at all the jokes on her, Sonam said, “It’s fine. Why should I care about other people’s business? I should just take care of my own. Isn’t it?”

First published on: 10-02-2023 at 15:45 IST
