Monday, Dec 26, 2022

Sonam Kapoor requests paparazzi to not click son Vayu’s photo: ‘Mera beta hai na…’ Watch video

Actor Sonam Kapoor was spotted at the Mumbai airport, where she requested the paparazzi to not capture her son.

sonam kapoorSonam Kapoor was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Saturday.
Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor made a glamorous appearance at the Mumbai airport on Sunday morning. While she happily posed for the cameras, Sonam also asked the paparazzi to not click son Vayu’s photo. Sonam and husband Anand Ahuja are yet to reveal their son’s face.

In the video shared by a pap account, Sonam is seen sporting a glam look. Dressed in an oversized jacket with checkered detailing, the actor looked her usual stylish self. As she smiled for the cameras, she turned back to request them to not take his photo. “Mera beta hai na, uska pictures nahi lene ka.” The paparazzi instantly assured her that they wouldn’t capture him, and then she thanked them.

While a few social media users tried to make fun of her outfit, her fans lauded the way she spoke softly with the paps. “Such grounded personality. Anil Kapoor’s daughter toh unke values bhi honge,” wrote one, while another added, “Prettiest mom” and “you are so nice.”

 

Earlier, on her father Anil Kapoor’s birthday, Sonam Kapoor had shared an unseen photo of the actor playing with her son. She also shared some throwback photos with him. Penning a sweet note, Sonam wrote, “Happy happy birthday to the best dad in the whole world. I love you . You’re the greatest and the best. Everything you do you do for us, everyone should be this blessed. Love you Daddy So proud to be your daughter. @anilskapoor #blessedwiththebest #girldad #24122022 #christmaseve 24 Dec 2022.”

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor will next be seen in Blind.

First published on: 26-12-2022 at 11:55:48 am
